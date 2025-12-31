Gul Panag shares her 'perimenopause-induced' adventure with clothes, says fashion is part of the journey

Actor-entrepreneur Gul Panag recently took to Instagram to share an intimate glimpse into her perimenopause journey, revealing how it has unexpectedly turned her wardrobe into a new adventure. Known for her love of thrill and adventure, Gul described how the daily unpredictability of her body has forced her to rethink her approach to fashion and comfort. Gul Panag talks about her perimenopause induced adventure and her fashion choices(Instagram)

In her post, she candidly wrote about the highs and lows of dressing during perimenopause, where one day her favorite jeans fit perfectly and the next, they wouldn’t zip up. “I have two sets of clothes: comfort-fit or loose-fit (which become fitted on certain days), and normal fitted clothes. Depending on what fits, that’s what I wear,” she shared, framing the fluctuations in her wardrobe as a part of the adventurous spirit she has always embraced.

Perimenopause, the transitional phase before menopause, often brings with it symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and noticeable weight fluctuations. Many women experience shifts of 2–5 kilograms in a matter of days, making it challenging to plan outfits with consistent sizing. These physical changes can impact not just comfort, but also confidence, as Gul’s story highlights.

For women navigating this stage, fashion choices need to strike a balance between style, adaptability, and comfort.

Here are some practical tips inspired by Gul Panag’s approach:

Embrace flexible fits: Keep a mix of stretchable, elastic-waist, or wrap-around garments. Jeans with a bit of stretch, skirts with adjustable waistbands, and dresses that can accommodate slight fluctuations are essential.

Layer smartly: Lightweight cardigans, jackets, and shrugs can help create stylish layers without constraining your body. Layers are forgiving when sizes fluctuate and add versatility to your look.

Invest in quality basics: A set of classic, neutral-toned tops, tees, and trousers that work with multiple outfits can become your wardrobe backbone. They’re easier to pair with statement pieces on days when your body feels unpredictable.

Mix comfort and fitted pieces: Gul’s method of alternating between comfort-fit and fitted clothes is a great way to stay stylish while respecting your body’s daily changes. It’s also a reminder that fashion doesn’t have to be rigid—confidence is key.

Celebrate body positivity: Finally, viewing your body with curiosity and kindness, as Gul does, can transform daily dressing from a source of stress into an empowering adventure.

By approaching her wardrobe as part of her perimenopause journey, Gul Panag shows that fashion can be both fun and adaptable, even during periods of unpredictability. Her honest reflections remind women everywhere that style is not just about the perfect fit, but also about embracing change, experimenting, and enjoying the ride.

