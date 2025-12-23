Menopause doesn't start at 45: Health coach explains why your 30s matter more than you think

Menopause is a primary transitional phase in a woman’s life that marks the end of her monthly menstrual cycle. This hormonal shift can cause women to experience symptoms such as mood changes, hot flashes, anxiety, and reproductive issues, including vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, and urinary problems. While menopause typically begins around the age of 45–55, it can occur earlier due to factors such as autoimmune disorders, smoking, genetics, and medical treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, according to Annals of Medical & Health Sciences Research. Why menopause preparation should begin in your 30s and how to do it right(Freepik)

Health and fitness coach Gurpreet Grover tells Health Shots,“Most women believe menopause preparation begins in their late 40s. In reality, the foundation for a smoother menopausal transition is laid much earlier, often in the 30s. This is the time when subtle hormonal fluctuations begin, muscle mass slowly declines, metabolism starts to dip, and bone density needs proactive care.” She emphasises the importance of proper training and nutrition habits to manage changes more effectively.

What are the signs of menopause in your 30s?

The fitness coach says that signs of menopause, including fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels, typically begin in the mid-30s, leading to significant effects on metabolism, insulin sensitivity, joint health, mood, and body composition.

Can menopause occur before 45?

As per the studies published by JAMA Networks, early menopause, which is typically before the age of 45, can bring a lot of adverse effects, like increased risk of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and overall mortality. Women who enter menopause earlier lose the protective effects of endogenous estrogen sooner, potentially accelerating age-related changes in vascular function and metabolic health. Preparing early can support cardiovascular and bone health before the protective effects of hormones diminish.

What diet is good for a premenopausal woman?

Journal Nutrients recommends prioritising diet, as it supports bone health and helps prevent chronic disease later in life. A balanced, low-fat premenopausal diet can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease later in life.

later in life. Also, their research paper emphasises the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily routines to support bone mineral density, lipid profiles, and cardiometabolic health, with recommendations for weight-bearing activities, resistance training, and other forms of exercise.

You may need to make lifestyle changes that can directly impact menopause. Quality sleep, consistent routines, and an active lifestyle help keep metabolism and hormones functioning optimally, says the health coach.

How to fight menopause naturally?

Menopause isn’t a sudden event; it’s the result of years of lifestyle patterns. Women who prioritise strength training, adequate protein, fibre-rich diets, and an active lifestyle in their 30s often experience:

Better metabolism

Fewer joint and mobility issues

Improved hormone balance

A smoother menopausal transition overall

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is menopause?

It refers to the natural process in a woman's body that ends the menstrual cycle and triggers cognitive shifts.

2) What are the symptoms of menopause?

The common symptoms of menopause may include hot flashes, vaginal dryness, brain fog, weight changes, and bladder issues.

3) What to eat during the premenopausal period?

High-fibre foods, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats should be included in your daily routine.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)