Starting your first period? Here are 5 simple menstruation tips every girl should know

We have entered the world of artificial intelligence, yet there are a lot of basic issues that are left unspoken about, and periods are one of them. Having your first period may be an experience filled with emotions, confusion, curiosity, discomfort, and even fear. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Ashima Sharma, R and D Lead, Pee Safe, shared tips that can help all young girls manage their periods well. A well-prepared period kit with essentials such as pads, an extra pair of underwear, wipes, and disposable bags can he helpful. (Unsplash)

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What is menstruation? “Having a period, also known as menstruation, is when the uterus sheds its lining. This lining is built up in preparation for pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, the lining leaves the body as blood and tissue,” explained Ashima.

The average age for having a first period in girls is between the ages of 9 and 15. Some common signs that it may start soon include breast development, body hair growth, vaginal discharge, and mood changes.

5 simple tips for the first period Here are simple tips for the first period:

1. Choosing the right product According to Ashima, for beginners, period panties are one of the best options to start with, as they are easy to use, comfortable, and feel similar to regular underwear. As you become more confident and familiar with your body, you can explore other alternatives such as pads, tampons, or menstrual cups. There is no right or wrong choice; each product serves a different purpose and can help you manage your period in a safe and hygienic manner.