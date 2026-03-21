Dealing with fatigue or muscle cramps during workouts? An expert says missing electrolytes may be one of the reasons

While you burn body fat while building and toning your body, sweating during a workout is often a sign that your efforts are paying off. However, along with sweat, your body also loses essential minerals that help keep you energised and properly hydrated. This is why many sports and fitness enthusiasts turn to electrolyte supplements during or after workouts to replenish what the body loses. Electrolyte intake not only supports hydration but may also help reduce fatigue and prevent the drop in energy you often experience during intense training sessions.
Dr Manjusha Agarwal, a senior consultant of internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Staying hydrated during workouts is critical, but the right drink depends on the intensity and duration of your workout. Plain water is usually adequate for brief or moderate workouts. However, if you are engaging in high-intensity training, exercising for long periods of time, or sweating profusely, especially in hot and humid weather, replenishing electrolytes becomes critical. Electrolytes help to regulate fluid balance, support muscle function, and prevent cramps."
Signs your body may be low on electrolytes:
Constant fatigue during workouts
Muscle cramps or spasms
Dizziness or headaches
Excessive sweating
Drop in performance
These could indicate that your body needs more than just water.
Why do you feel fatigue during workouts?
An expert explains that when your hydration levels drop during exercise, your body struggles to maintain optimal performance. This can lead to fatigue, reduced endurance, exhaustion, and even muscle cramps. While drinking water helps with basic hydration, it may not be enough during intense or prolonged workouts. Electrolytes not only support fluid balance but also help maintain muscle function and energy levels.
What are electrolytes, and why are these important for fitness?
Electrolytes consist of important minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium that help to strike a fluid balance and support nerve and muscle function in the body. These components are important for fitness because they tend to prevent dehydration, reduce muscle cramps, and help maintain energy, letting you perform well during a physical activity, says the expert.
Who needs electrolytes the most?
You may take electrolytes if you:
Work out for more than 45–60 minutes
Engage in high-intensity or endurance training
Sweat excessively
Exercise outdoors in heat
For shorter or low-intensity workouts, a balanced diet and regular hydration are usually sufficient, says the expert.
Who should avoid or limit electrolyte intake?
According to the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, some people should limit or avoid electrolytes even though they might be a good choice for instant hydration:
People with kidney problems: An electrolyte imbalance may result from a person's inability to control minerals like potassium and sodium in the body.
Individuals on certain medications: Electrolyte balance can be affected by drugs like corticosteroids, ACE inhibitors, and diuretics. These drugs can have a substantial effect on the body's sodium and potassium levels, according to research published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Where to buy electrolytes?
Here are some top electrolyte options on Amazon India. These are shortlisted based on customer reviews and ratings:
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Every sip of the Brazilian Orange variety delivers a juicy, tropical flavour explosion. Just add one simple-to-open stick packet to 500 millilitres of water, thoroughly mix or shake, and take pleasure in instant hydration. Its scientifically proven formula supports quicker hydration than water alone by using an ideal ratio of glucose and electrolytes.
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The essential ingredients in this electrolyte mix include sodium, potassium, zinc, fibre, and magnesium, which help support nerve and muscle function while aiding nutrient absorption. Potassium helps maintain fluid balance within the cells, while magnesium is another vital mineral that supports energy synthesis and helps relieve muscle tension. Zinc is important for immune function and plays a role in faster wound healing. Being sugar-free and keto-friendly, this electrolyte mix makes an ideal choice for exercise.
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With 5 g of BCAAs per serving, this intra-workout drink provides essential amino acids during exercise, reducing catabolism and promoting muscle synthesis. It also contains sodium and potassium as active electrolytes, which aid in energy maintenance and prevent dehydration during strenuous workouts. With no added sugar, it allows you to get the most out of your workout while avoiding unnecessary calories.
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It is a pre-workout electrolyte supplement that aids in rapid hydration and energy maintenance during physical activity. It helps to retain minerals lost through sweat without adding sugar or junk. The formula contains BCAAs and L-Glutamine, which help with recovery and reduce muscle fatigue. Its electrolyte content may also aid in preventing cramps and dehydration during strenuous activity.
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This electrolyte powder, which contains sodium, potassium, and magnesium, provides instant hydration while also restoring fluid balance and preventing dehydration during workouts or daily activities. Its sugar- and preservative-free formula provides clean hydration. It also promotes energy, performance, and recovery by improving muscle function and decreasing fatigue.
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This 6% isotonic sports energy drink is intended to rehydrate and replenish electrolytes lost through sweat during intense activity. It has an optimal sodium to potassium ratio of 5:1, which helps prevent cramps and promotes muscle recovery. The formula is made with high-quality pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and contains energy boosters and essential vitamins to improve performance and absorption.
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This drink mix contains powerful ingredients such as BCAA (Leucine, Isolecine, Valine), L-Glutamine, and vitamin C, which enhance mental focus and improve blood flow for long-lasting energy. On the other hand, it keeps the body hydrated, preventing dehydration during a workout.
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This drink reduces the likelihood of electrolyte imbalance, which is typically caused by excessive sweating during a workout session. It contains sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride, which prevent muscle cramps and maintain fluid balance. How do I use it? Mix 2 heaped scoops (30g) of Zencharge into 500ml of water. Mix well. Drink it during your workouts or sports activities to replenish lost nutrients.
Yes, they contain components such as sodium and chloride, which help to prevent muscle cramps, provide hydration, support nerve function, muscle contractions, and energy production, all of which contribute to fatigue.
You may drink. However, it is advisable to consult a doctor before taking these.
Their formulation contains a high sodium content, which helps to prevent muscle cramps.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.