Dealing with fatigue or muscle cramps during workouts? An expert says missing electrolytes may be one of the reasons

While you burn body fat while building and toning your body, sweating during a workout is often a sign that your efforts are paying off. However, along with sweat, your body also loses essential minerals that help keep you energised and properly hydrated. This is why many sports and fitness enthusiasts turn to electrolyte supplements during or after workouts to replenish what the body loses. Electrolyte intake not only supports hydration but may also help reduce fatigue and prevent the drop in energy you often experience during intense training sessions. Feeling weak during an intense workout? Low electrolytes could be why (Freepik)

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, a senior consultant of internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Staying hydrated during workouts is critical, but the right drink depends on the intensity and duration of your workout. Plain water is usually adequate for brief or moderate workouts. However, if you are engaging in high-intensity training, exercising for long periods of time, or sweating profusely, especially in hot and humid weather, replenishing electrolytes becomes critical. Electrolytes help to regulate fluid balance, support muscle function, and prevent cramps."

Signs your body may be low on electrolytes: Constant fatigue during workouts

Muscle cramps or spasms

Dizziness or headaches

Excessive sweating

Drop in performance These could indicate that your body needs more than just water.

Why do you feel fatigue during workouts? An expert explains that when your hydration levels drop during exercise, your body struggles to maintain optimal performance. This can lead to fatigue, reduced endurance, exhaustion, and even muscle cramps. While drinking water helps with basic hydration, it may not be enough during intense or prolonged workouts. Electrolytes not only support fluid balance but also help maintain muscle function and energy levels.

What are electrolytes, and why are these important for fitness? Electrolytes consist of important minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium that help to strike a fluid balance and support nerve and muscle function in the body. These components are important for fitness because they tend to prevent dehydration, reduce muscle cramps, and help maintain energy, letting you perform well during a physical activity, says the expert.

Who needs electrolytes the most? You may take electrolytes if you:

Work out for more than 45–60 minutes

Engage in high-intensity or endurance training

Sweat excessively

Exercise outdoors in heat For shorter or low-intensity workouts, a balanced diet and regular hydration are usually sufficient, says the expert.

Who should avoid or limit electrolyte intake? According to the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, some people should limit or avoid electrolytes even though they might be a good choice for instant hydration:

People with kidney problems: An electrolyte imbalance may result from a person's inability to control minerals like potassium and sodium in the body.

Individuals on certain medications: Electrolyte balance can be affected by drugs like corticosteroids, ACE inhibitors, and diuretics. These drugs can have a substantial effect on the body's sodium and potassium levels, according to research published in The New England Journal of Medicine.