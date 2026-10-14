Is it PCOS, thyroid or ‘hormonal imbalance’? Gynaecologist with 45 years of experience on why diagnosis arrives late for women

But why did the phrase ‘hormonal imbalance’ spread across India? According to Dr Manju, it is because, in most cases, symptoms are common and diagnosis is delayed.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manju Sinha, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology with over 45 years of experience, stated that the gap between these numbers shows how much a precise definition matters and also explains why many Indian women hear the phrase ‘hormonal imbalance’ long before they ever hear a diagnosis.

Estimates of PCOS among Indian adolescent girls range from about 3% to nearly 18%, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) . A systematic review and meta-analysis from AIIMS Rishikesh pooled data from 4,473 participants and found a prevalence of 17.74 per 100, roughly one in five. Preliminary school screening by AIIMS Delhi of more than 4,000 children points to a 3% to 5% prevalence, and the doctors involved note that diagnostic criteria for this age group have become stricter.

She cited data given by WHO, which estimates that up to 70% of women with PCOS are undiagnosed, a figure quoted in the AIIMS Delhi coverage. Moreover, she pointed out that thyroid disease follows the same pattern. “An epidemiological study in eight Indian cities covering Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata found hypothyroidism in 10.95% of adults. Of those cases, 3.47% were previously undetected. The authors linked female gender and older age to higher risk,” she stated,

Moreover, stigma adds to the demand for quick answers and delayed diagnosis. She explained, “Periods, fertility, and hormones stay private topics in many households, so women search on their phones. A 2021 PGIMER Chandigarh study, as summarised by CyberPeace, found that about 37% of affected women rely on the internet as their primary source of PCOS information. A phrase that explains tiredness, acne, hair fall, and weight gain in two words spreads easily in that setting.”

How the term ‘hormonal imbalance’ misleads According to Dr Manju, the body produces dozens of hormones, each of which follows its own rules. “Insulin, thyroid hormone, cortisol, estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and prolactin respond to different signals and appear in different tests,” she added, stressing that ‘imbalance’ suggests a scale that tips left or right, whereas real conditions involve specific hormones and specific causes.

Dr Manju further highlighted that normal physiology adds to the confusion. She explained, “Estrogen and progesterone rise and fall across every menstrual cycle by design, so pre-period tiredness, breast tenderness, and mood shifts sit inside that rhythm. Fatigue, hair fall, and weight gain also come from iron deficiency, thyroid disease, depression, poor sleep, and chronic stress. A symptom list can describe a dozen conditions. A diagnosis names one.”