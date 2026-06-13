Hair colour fading in summer? 5 aftercare tips to prevent fading, dryness and dullness

Hot girl summer is here, and all divas are reaching for warmer, sun-kissed colours that feel glamorous and vacation-coded. These include warmer tones like ashy blondes, copper-brown balayage, golden brunette shades and even pastel streaks for a tropical pop of colour. But as much as these shades channel confidence, summer heat and humidity can also make them fade faster.



ALSO READ: Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style Protect your hair colour by maintaining precautionary steps. (Picture credit: Freepik )

Within a few weeks, your once Pinterest-perfect hair colour may begin to look a little washed out, a little flat and far less vibrant than it did after the salon session or even that spontaneous at-home midnight colouring experiment.

A better clarity of the aftercare can help protect hair colour for longer. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, shared with HT Lifestyle practical insights, decoding why hair colour tends to fade faster during summer and how the right routine can help.