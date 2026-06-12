Home feeling stuffy this summer? Check out 5 simple decor tips to make it feel airy, open and more breathable

Just imagine coming back home after a long day outside. In this in-between season, the humidity feels clingy, and the scorching sun leaves you drained. Your home should feel like a respite, a breath of fresh air. But that comfort vanishes when the space feels stuffy. Stuffiness does not always mean a lack of space or limited square footage.



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It can also come from visual clutter, like heavy decor choices and design elements that make a room feel less open. When your interiors feel crowded, your home can start to feel closed-in and overwhelming, almost like you are trapped in your own space.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Tushar Verma, executive vice president at REHAU India and Subcon, shared his insights on how to make summer homes feel less stuffy. He said, “It is less about decoration and more about clarity. Edit whatever is unnecessary. Choose tones that calm rather than crowd. Invest in materials that withstand heat and humidity without complaint. Integrate storage that simplifies living. A well-considered summer home feels open, composed and a lot more dependable.”

Here's his set of recommendations on how to make your room less stuffy: