Want prettier windows? 5 ideas to make your home feel brighter and bigger

Windows exist in the background and are mostly given a functional treatment. You may focus on the view they provide, how much direct sunlight they bring in, or whether they allow cross ventilation or not. While all these are important and necessary for a comfortable, well-lit home, windows can also be treated as strong design elements.



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When you style them well, they can enhance the mood of a space and make it feel brighter and more open. If you are not paying attention to your windows, you are missing out on a lot! You may focus on everything, from flooring, ceiling, to the tiniest details like shelves and lighting, but when you beautify the windows, you set your home apart from the rest, making them a real conversation starter.

We reached out to an expert who walked us through the beautification potential of windows. Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared with HT Lifestyle some aesthetic decor and design ideas that can help windows turn into stylish anchor points in your room.

As per Arth, windows have a great transformative decor quality that can help elevate the look and feel of a room.

"Windows let in sunlight, make our homes feel brighter and connect us to the outside world. They make our homes warmer and more welcoming. They are a vital design element as windows dictate the atmosphere of a room and seamlessly tie together your walls, floors and furniture," he said.

If you want to install pretty windows and don't know where to start, Arth shared a basic guide for all the different types: