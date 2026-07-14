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    Love carrying a lighter bag for an outing? Check out these sling bags that make sense

    For people who do not like to carry the bag in their hand but cannot go out without one too, sling bags are the perfect options for you.

    Published on: Jul 14, 2026, 11:09:36 IST
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    ProductRatingPrice

    ZOUK Flap Sling Bag_1

    ZOUK Flap Sling Bag | Crossbody Bags for Women | Women's Handbags | Stylish | Vegan Leather Evening Bag | Travel & Office Use | Purse and Wallet | Multicolor Mandala PrintView Details...

    ₹849

    ...
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    MINISO Harry Potter Bag

    MINISO Harry Potter Preppy Style Crossbody Bag for Women, Lightweight Travel Shoulder Bag, Sling Bag (Black)View Details...

    ₹990

    ...
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    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹142x 6 months₹849
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Mochi Women Sling Bag

    Mochi Women Lightgreen Zip Top Sling Bag (66-7354)View Details...

    ₹544

    ...
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    Lavie Women's Clutch

    Lavie Women's Sparkle Framed Clutch Gold Metallic Ladies Purse HandbagView Details...

    ₹699

    ...
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    Fan of carrying a lighter bag for an outing? Check out these sling bags that make sense (Pinterest)
    Fan of carrying a lighter bag for an outing? Check out these sling bags that make sense (Pinterest)
    Ishika Narang
    By Ishika Narang

    Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

    Read moreRead less

    Bulky bags are great for carrying everything you might need, making them ideal for travel, work, and long days out. However, for everyday use, many people are opting for a lighter, more practical alternative: sling bags. Rather than encouraging you to carry more, sling bags help you carry smarter. Compact yet functional, they are designed to hold your daily essentials while keeping you comfortable and free from unnecessary bulk.

    Looking for a bag that’s stylish, practical, and comfortable to carry? Sling bags are the perfect option that let you keep your everyday essentials close at hand without feeling bulky or heavy. Explore some of the options below.

    1. ZOUK Flap Sling Bag_1

    Loading Suggestions...

    Crafted from premium vegan leather, it features a spacious main compartment, an interior zip pocket, two slip pockets, and a back zip pocket to help keep essentials neatly organised. The adjustable shoulder strap ensures comfortable carrying, while the easy-to-maintain, water-resistant lining adds to its practicality.

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    Crafted with a glossy leather-like finish, it offers a refined look while remaining lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. The stylish TPU hot-stamping hardware enhances its modern appeal, making it a fashionable accessory for outings, shopping trips, and daily commutes.

    Designed for casual outings and everyday use, this handbag is crafted from durable synthetic material and features a secure zip closure to keep your belongings safe. The crossbody strap offers hands-free convenience, making it easy to carry throughout the day. Its versatile design pairs effortlessly with western wear, while the compact structure provides space for daily essentials.

    This oval-shaped clutch is designed to add a touch of glamour to special occasions. Crafted from premium shiny material, it features an imported metal frame, soft silk lining, and a crystal-studded clasp that enhances its appeal. Despite its compact size, the clutch offers ample space for essentials such as a phone, cards, cash, keys, lipstick, and other small accessories.

    Crafted from reverse-coated polyester with vegan leather trims, it offers a water-resistant exterior and a spacious 8-litre capacity. The bag includes multiple storage solutions, such as a front bucket pocket, zippered mesh pocket, dedicated iPad sleeve, hidden passport pocket, and concealed bottle or umbrella pockets.

    Crafted from ultra-lightweight Aerology nylon, this sling bag is designed for comfortable everyday carrying without adding extra weight. Despite weighing just 260g, it offers a spacious 7-litre capacity with organised interiors, including slip pockets, a pen holder, and a zip pocket to keep essentials neatly arranged. Additional features such as a quick-access front stash pocket and an external sunglasses loop provide convenience on the go.

    How to choose the right sling bag for your lifestyle?

    For Office Commutes

    Choose structured sling bags with dedicated compartments that can accommodate essentials such as a notebook, charger, wallet, and phone.

    For Travel

    Look for secure zippered compartments, anti-theft pockets, and water-resistant materials.

    For Everyday Errands

    Compact crossbody sling bags with quick-access pockets can help keep essentials within easy reach.

    For Minimalists

    Opt for smaller sling bags that carry only the essentials like phone, cards, keys, and a few personal items.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    Yes, sling bags are a practical choice for everyday use. They are lightweight, easy to carry, and provide quick access to all your essentials.
    Consider factors such as capacity, weight, material, adjustable straps, compartments, and durability.
    Nylon, polyester, and canvas are popular choices due to their durability and lightweight nature.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Ishika Narang
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ishika Narang

      Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More

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