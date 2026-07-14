Love carrying a lighter bag for an outing? Check out these sling bags that make sense
For people who do not like to carry the bag in their hand but cannot go out without one too, sling bags are the perfect options for you.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ZOUK Flap Sling Bag_1ZOUK Flap Sling Bag | Crossbody Bags for Women | Women's Handbags | Stylish | Vegan Leather Evening Bag | Travel & Office Use | Purse and Wallet | Multicolor Mandala PrintView Details
₹849
MINISO Harry Potter BagMINISO Harry Potter Preppy Style Crossbody Bag for Women, Lightweight Travel Shoulder Bag, Sling Bag (Black)View Details
₹990
Unlock Personalized
₹142x 6 months₹849
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Mochi Women Sling BagMochi Women Lightgreen Zip Top Sling Bag (66-7354)View Details
₹544
Lavie Women's ClutchLavie Women's Sparkle Framed Clutch Gold Metallic Ladies Purse HandbagView Details
₹699
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read moreRead less
Bulky bags are great for carrying everything you might need, making them ideal for travel, work, and long days out. However, for everyday use, many people are opting for a lighter, more practical alternative: sling bags. Rather than encouraging you to carry more, sling bags help you carry smarter. Compact yet functional, they are designed to hold your daily essentials while keeping you comfortable and free from unnecessary bulk.
Looking for a bag that’s stylish, practical, and comfortable to carry? Sling bags are the perfect option that let you keep your everyday essentials close at hand without feeling bulky or heavy. Explore some of the options below.
1. ZOUK Flap Sling Bag_1
Crafted from premium vegan leather, it features a spacious main compartment, an interior zip pocket, two slip pockets, and a back zip pocket to help keep essentials neatly organised. The adjustable shoulder strap ensures comfortable carrying, while the easy-to-maintain, water-resistant lining adds to its practicality.
2. MINISO Harry Potter Preppy Style Crossbody Bag
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Crafted with a glossy leather-like finish, it offers a refined look while remaining lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. The stylish TPU hot-stamping hardware enhances its modern appeal, making it a fashionable accessory for outings, shopping trips, and daily commutes.
3. Mochi Women Lightgreen Zip Top Sling Bag
Designed for casual outings and everyday use, this handbag is crafted from durable synthetic material and features a secure zip closure to keep your belongings safe. The crossbody strap offers hands-free convenience, making it easy to carry throughout the day. Its versatile design pairs effortlessly with western wear, while the compact structure provides space for daily essentials.
4. Lavie Women's Sparkle Framed Clutch Handbag
This oval-shaped clutch is designed to add a touch of glamour to special occasions. Crafted from premium shiny material, it features an imported metal frame, soft silk lining, and a crystal-studded clasp that enhances its appeal. Despite its compact size, the clutch offers ample space for essentials such as a phone, cards, cash, keys, lipstick, and other small accessories.
5. MOKOBARA The Transit Crossbody Sling bag
Crafted from reverse-coated polyester with vegan leather trims, it offers a water-resistant exterior and a spacious 8-litre capacity. The bag includes multiple storage solutions, such as a front bucket pocket, zippered mesh pocket, dedicated iPad sleeve, hidden passport pocket, and concealed bottle or umbrella pockets.
6. MOKOBARA The Aisle Crossbody Bag for Men & Women
Crafted from ultra-lightweight Aerology nylon, this sling bag is designed for comfortable everyday carrying without adding extra weight. Despite weighing just 260g, it offers a spacious 7-litre capacity with organised interiors, including slip pockets, a pen holder, and a zip pocket to keep essentials neatly arranged. Additional features such as a quick-access front stash pocket and an external sunglasses loop provide convenience on the go.
How to choose the right sling bag for your lifestyle?
For Office Commutes
Choose structured sling bags with dedicated compartments that can accommodate essentials such as a notebook, charger, wallet, and phone.
For Travel
Look for secure zippered compartments, anti-theft pockets, and water-resistant materials.
For Everyday Errands
Compact crossbody sling bags with quick-access pockets can help keep essentials within easy reach.
For Minimalists
Opt for smaller sling bags that carry only the essentials like phone, cards, keys, and a few personal items.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORIshika Narang
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More
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