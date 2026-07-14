Chronic stress can look 'completely normal' for years: Dr Jay Jagannathan explains hidden effects on your brain and body
Doctor highlights how prolonged stress affects physical and mental health often resulting in symptoms like poor sleep and irritability that people misattribute.
You may be meeting deadlines, making decisions and keeping up with your daily responsibilities, but that doesn’t necessarily mean your body is coping well with stress. According to neurosurgeon Dr Jay Jagannathan, chronic stress often hides in plain sight, silently affecting the brain and body long before obvious signs appear. In a July 13 Instagram post, he explained why prolonged stress shouldn’t be ignored. (Also read: Think reusable cloth sanitary pads are antibacterial? Gynaecologist Dr Ankita Shahasane has a warning for you )
“Chronic stress can look completely ‘normal’ for a long time. You continue working, making decisions, communicating and handling your usual responsibilities. But your nervous system returns to a fully relaxed state less and less often,” says Dr Jagannathan.
What happens in the body during chronic stress
Dr Jagannathan explained that when the body experiences stress, the sympathetic nervous system and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis become activated. “The body increases the release of cortisol and catecholamines to respond more quickly to pressure. In the short term, this mechanism is useful. The problem begins when it stays active for too long.”
According to him, prolonged activation of the stress response can gradually affect several aspects of physical and mental health, including:
- Attention and memory
- Sleep architecture
- Pain perception
- Muscle tone
- Heart rate
- Emotional reactivity
Why chronic stress is often overlooked
Dr Jagannathan noted that people frequently experience these symptoms individually without realising they could stem from the same underlying cause. “Poor sleep is blamed on the schedule. Headaches are blamed on fatigue. Irritability is blamed on personality. Difficulty concentrating is blamed on a busy workload. But they may all be linked to the same prolonged stress response.”
The neurosurgeon concluded with an important reminder that staying productive isn’t always a sign of good health. “The uncomfortable truth is that being able to function under stress does not mean your body is handling it without consequences.”
About Dr Jay Jagannathan
Dr Jay Jagannathan is a board-certified neurosurgeon specialising in cranial and spinal surgery, with expertise in minimally invasive spine procedures. Trained at the University of Virginia and Wayne State University, he also completed advanced fellowships at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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