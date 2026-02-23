Punch's Orangutan and 7 IKEA plush toys to use softness as therapy and help lower your cortisol
Abandoned macaque Punch found comfort in an orangutan plush, sparking a global conversation around softness as stress relief.
Punch, a young Japanese macaque born in July 2025 at Ichikawa Zoo near Tokyo, captured hearts after being abandoned by his mother. This little, cute animal went viral for all the wrong reasons! And while the world worried about him being abandoned and alone, zookeepers introduced him to an IKEA orangutan plush toy for comfort. What followed was unexpectedly moving. The tiny macaque clung to that plush orangutan with the sort of focus that made the world pause and cheer and even cry a little.
Was it tender? Yes. It was also deeply awakening - reminding us how even humans sometimes tend to rely on plushies and soft toys for emotional support.
In simple terms, your stress response eases. When the body feels held, it is more likely to shift out of fight or flight and into a steadier, restorative state. That shift is associated with lower cortisol and an increase in serotonin and dopamine.
Psychologists call toys like Punch’s orangutan transitional objects. In stressful moments, gripping soft fur and feeling its weight can ground the mind. Touch also matters. Contact comfort research shows primates seek closeness, and hugging something soft can release oxytocin, easing heart rate and tension.
Mimansa Tanwar, Psychologist at Fortis Gurugram, tells HT Shop Now: “Self-soothing techniques help in emotional regulation. It is the texture and the softness with the touch, which is one of our five senses, that creates that effect of soothing the self and helps reduce anxiety. The tactile sensory input can create a sense of comfort and calm and help the individual with physiological and emotional aspects of anxiety”
My top picks of IKEA plushies online to help us all find comfort like Punch
The internet’s favourite cuddle companion, and yes, the very same orangutan Punch the young macaque refuses to let go of. At 66 cm, it is built for proper wraparound hugs, with touch and close fastenings on its hands and feet so it can cling to bags, shelves, or you. The polyester fabric is soft but not floppy, and it survives a 40°C machine wash without drama. Cult classic status fully earned.
There is something reassuring about an elephant that weighs 0.77 kg and simply sits there looking dependable. At 60 cm long, this grey giant is generous enough to lean against during long evenings. Made from polyester with a plush fibre filling, it feels satisfyingly full. Care is refreshingly low effort, too. A quick wipe with a damp cloth, and it is back to duty.
Compact at 32 cm, this bear cub is the sort you tuck under your arm without thinking. It fits neatly on a desk, bed or sofa corner, offering quiet company rather than demanding attention. The materials are soft and non-toxic, so they feel gentle against the skin while holding their shape. Think subtle comfort, not oversized statement.
Light enough to carry around at just 0.19 kg, this 40 cm golden retriever has easygoing energy. The polyester exterior and fibre filling make it soft without collapsing into a heap. It works just as well propped beside a laptop as it does in a child’s arms. Bonus points for being recyclable or suitable for energy recovery where facilities exist.
Small, beige and deliberately simple, this 21 cm bunny is designed for little hands. The long floppy ears are easy to grab, and the embroidered face keeps things smooth and safe. Made from recycled polyester, it is gentle on sensitive skin and sturdy enough for everyday affection. It goes straight into the washing machine when needed, then back onto the nursery shelf.
70 centimetres of golden retriever that doubles as a floor cushion. The plush polyester exterior and recycled hollow fibre filling give it that sink-in feel, ideal for proper lounging cuddles. It handles a 40°C mild wash with ease, and the stitching is secure enough for energetic play. Children love it. Adults quietly claim it during stressful weeks.
At 47 cm, this panda hits the sweet spot between toy and sofa accessory. The black and white design is classic, and the body is plump enough to rest your head on during a film. The plush finish feels smooth against the skin, making it ideal for slow evenings when you need something soft within reach.
A 55 cm brontosaurus with light and sound features sounds lively, yet it still manages to feel soothing. The long neck and rounded body make it easy to hug or prop against pillows. It is lightweight, so shifting it around takes no effort. A playful option for anyone who likes their comfort with a hint of prehistoric charm.
How do soft toys and plushies help reduce cortisol levels?
- Firm hugging of a plush toy can activate deep pressure stimulation, which encourages the nervous system to shift into a calmer state.
- That physical pressure can help lower cortisol levels while supporting the release of serotonin and dopamine.
- Soft textures provide sensory grounding, helping interrupt anxious thought loops and steady breathing.
- Holding something comforting can stimulate oxytocin release, which is linked to reduced heart rate and tension.
- Familiar plush objects act as emotional anchors during stress, creating a sense of safety that supports overall regulation.
