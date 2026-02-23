Punch's Orangutan and 7 IKEA plush toys to use softness as therapy and help lower your cortisol

Punch, a young Japanese macaque born in July 2025 at Ichikawa Zoo near Tokyo, captured hearts after being abandoned by his mother. This little, cute animal went viral for all the wrong reasons! And while the world worried about him being abandoned and alone, zookeepers introduced him to an IKEA orangutan plush toy for comfort. What followed was unexpectedly moving. The tiny macaque clung to that plush orangutan with the sort of focus that made the world pause and cheer and even cry a little. Punch the young macaque clinging to his orangutan plush, a tender reminder that comfort can calm frazzled nerves.

Was it tender? Yes. It was also deeply awakening - reminding us how even humans sometimes tend to rely on plushies and soft toys for emotional support.

In simple terms, your stress response eases. When the body feels held, it is more likely to shift out of fight or flight and into a steadier, restorative state. That shift is associated with lower cortisol and an increase in serotonin and dopamine.

Psychologists call toys like Punch’s orangutan transitional objects. In stressful moments, gripping soft fur and feeling its weight can ground the mind. Touch also matters. Contact comfort research shows primates seek closeness, and hugging something soft can release oxytocin, easing heart rate and tension.

Mimansa Tanwar, Psychologist at Fortis Gurugram, tells HT Shop Now: “Self-soothing techniques help in emotional regulation. It is the texture and the softness with the touch, which is one of our five senses, that creates that effect of soothing the self and helps reduce anxiety. The tactile sensory input can create a sense of comfort and calm and help the individual with physiological and emotional aspects of anxiety”