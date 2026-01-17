Mental health expert shares 5 common mental health issues Gen Z is facing: Isolation, anxiety, depression and burnout

Many Gen-Zers navigate the day juggling pressures to be social, excel academically, and keep a great career, often feeling that if they stop, they'll fall behind. The truth is, maintaining mental health isn't about always staying strong or keeping up appearances. It's about finding strategies that support well-being without quietly draining you. A mental health expert says she comes across certain common mental health issues among Zoomers. What are 5 ways to improve mental health? (ADOBE STOCK)

What are the top 5 most common mental health issues? Mental Health Counsellor Aanandita Vaghani, Founder of UnFix Your Feelings, shares a few common mental health challenges this generation faces-and ways to navigate them.

1. Social media pressure and comparison "In my work with Gen Z, social media often comes up when we talk about self-worth. Many know that online content is carefully curated, yet they still feel emotionally affected by comparisons with others. They might feel behind, inadequate, or anxious after scrolling through social media. I often see direct links between certain posts and increased anxiety, body image issues, and fear of missing out," Vaghani tells Health Shots.

Therapy focuses on helping them understand how social media impacts their mood. "I encourage them to take intentional breaks from their devices and to follow accounts that share more realistic, values-based messages", says the expert. The goal is not to stop using social media altogether, but to give control, allowing them to use it mindfully rather than letting it negatively affect their self-esteem.

2. Academic and career stress "Many Gen Z feel pressure to succeed early and visibly. They often come to therapy feeling burnt out from school or scared that one wrong career choice could ruin their future," says the counsellor. This stress is exacerbated by economic uncertainty, which makes failure seem more dangerous than a chance to learn. "In therapy, we focus on viewing success as a process instead of a fixed goal. We set realistic and flexible goals and separate self-worth from productivity," says the expert. Encouraging mentorship, skill-building, and curiosity helps more than chasing perfection or seeking validation from others.

3. Loneliness and isolation "A lot of youngsters report feeling lonely, even though they are often online and have active social lives. They may struggle to express their feelings or ask for help because they fear being a burden," says the counsellor. While digital connections can help, they often lack emotional depth.

"Therapy aims to help build safer, more meaningful relationships", says the expert. This is done by improving how they communicate emotions, setting stronger boundaries, and focusing on face-to-face interactions when possible. "Over time, learn that true intimacy comes from being present with others, not just being physically close", says the expert.

4. Anxiety and depression "Rates of anxiety and depressive symptoms are noticeably high among Gen Z, often tied to global stressors such as climate anxiety, political instability, and a general sense of uncertainty about the future. Many carry a quiet grief for a world that feels unpredictable and overwhelming," says the expert. In therapy, the focus is on normalising emotional responses to prolonged stress, creating space to process fear and sadness without minimisation, and building coping strategies that are sustainable. Encouraging peer support and open conversations around mental health helps reduce isolation and stigma.

5. Burnout and overstimulation "Burnout and overstimulation are defining challenges I see in Gen Z", says Vaghani. The 'always-on' culture of notifications, constant news updates, and pressure to multitask leaves nervous systems rarely getting the chance to reset. "Many describe feeling exhausted yet unable to rest without guilt. Therapeutic work involves helping set boundaries with technology, schedule intentional rest, and practise mindfulness in realistic, accessible ways," says the expert. Learning to recognise early signs of overload allows oneto intervene before burnout fully sets in.

How does therapy help with emotional regulation? Therapy offers a space to build emotional regulation, tolerate uncertainty, redefine success, and reconnect with oneself in a way that supports long-term mental health. "When given the proper support, Gen Z shows remarkable insight and a genuine willingness to engage with their emotional well-being- often leading the way in reshaping how mental health is understood today", she says.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)