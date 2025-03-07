How to support your partner through mental health challenges and actually strengthen your bond even further

Marriages or long-term relationships can be the world's slowest roller coaster with dramatic highs and lows. This only becomes more true when you add mental health issues to the mix; they can make the highs higher and the lows lower. Supporting a partner through mental health struggles can be challenging, but these expert-backed strategies for emotional support, boundary-setting, and fostering resilience can help couples navigate tough times while strengthening the bond. Also read | What is an open marriage and is it for you? 6 things you must know Healing is not linear, and progress can take time. Celebrate small victories and provide reassurance during setbacks, reminding your partner that they’re not alone on this journey. (Pexels)

Compassion and patience are key

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Khanna, co-founder of Mindhouse, said, “Relationships thrive on emotional connection, trust, and understanding. But when a partner struggles with mental health, these foundations may feel strained. As a partner, you’re often the first to notice. If something feels off, trust your gut. Reflect on past patterns, and if you recognise a shift, gently address your concerns. Recognizing these silent signals can itself be a form of support.”

Dr Madhur Rathi, consultant psychiatrist at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, told HT Lifestyle that navigating a partner’s mental health challenges can test the strength of any relationship.

“However, with compassion, patience, and the right strategies, these difficult times can also become opportunities to deepen your bond and foster resilience together,” he said, adding, "Supporting a partner through mental health struggles is a journey of empathy and resilience. By fostering open communication, setting boundaries, and seeking external support, couples can weather the storms together — emerging stronger and more connected.”

Pooja further said, “Your partner may not yet fully understand their emotions, fear being misunderstood, or hesitate to open up. Given that a lot of awareness around mental health is still new, becoming a caregiver for someone struggling with mental health can be hard and it may take some learning for you.”

Signs to watch out for

According to her, mental health struggles can sometimes be disguised as:

● Disruptions in sleep or appetite

● Mood swings — irritability, anger, sadness

● Withdrawal from relationships and activities

● Changes in communication patterns

Supporting a struggling partner can be emotionally demanding. Prioritise your own well-being — engage in hobbies, go for a walk, and seek support. (Pexels)

How can you help?

People in a relationship seek comfort, reassurance, and support from their partner, viewing them as a source of strength and refuge. Here's what Pooja suggests you can do to help your partner and yourself:

1. Create a safe space – be open, present and listen

Initiate a conversation with empathy: “I’ve been sensing something has been on your mind lately. Do you want to talk?.” Speak in a non-judgmental way. Avoid criticism or trying to "fix" them — just listen and create a safe space. Let them know they can trust you.

2. Encourage professional help

Suggest seeking therapy/counselling or consult a psychiatrist. Professional help will give them the guidance they need in a supportive setting. Access to one-on-one therapy sessions, online or offline, can be helpful.

3. Join a support group

In some cases, a support group can be helpful for both you and your partner—whether online or in person. Support groups and community discussions provide reassurance that others are facing similar challenges, helping individuals to share experiences and gain perspective. Knowing they’re not alone can be incredibly reassuring and significantly aid emotional healing.

4. Take care of yourself

Supporting a struggling partner can be emotionally demanding. Prioritise your own well-being — engage in hobbies, go for a walk, and seek support. This will help you manage stress effectively. It's particularly crucial to understand that supporting a partner's mental health is a marathon, not a sprint. Sustainable support requires balancing empathy with self-care, knowing when to seek professional guidance, and building a community of support around both partners.

Dr Rathi agreed that you cannot pour from an empty cup, so it's important to take care of your own well-being as well – so seek support from friends, family, or support groups to ensure you have a network to lean on. He also shared some additional tips that can help strengthen your bond and help your partner navigate their mental health journey:

5.⁠ ⁠Cultivate open communication

Encourage your partner to express their thoughts and feelings without judgment. Active listening — offering your full attention, reflecting on what’s shared, and validating their emotions — can create a safe space where they feel heard and supported.

6.⁠ ⁠Educate yourself

Understanding your partner’s mental health condition is crucial. Researching symptoms, triggers, and treatment options empowers you to offer informed support while dismantling stigma and misconceptions.

7.⁠ ⁠Set healthy boundaries

Supporting your partner doesn’t mean neglecting your own well-being. Set clear boundaries around what you can offer emotionally and practically, ensuring both partners maintain a sense of balance and self-care.

8.⁠ ⁠Practice patience

Healing is not linear, and progress can take time. Celebrate small victories and provide reassurance during setbacks, reminding your partner that they’re not alone on this journey.

9.⁠ ⁠Foster connection

Engage in activities you both enjoy, whether it's cooking together, taking nature walks, or watching a favourite show. Shared moments of joy can help alleviate stress and strengthen emotional bonds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.