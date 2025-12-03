Health coach shares 6 hormone-friendly foods that keep you energised all day, says choose slow carbs over fast carbs

Feeling as drained as your phone when it reaches 7 percent battery? People experience midday energy drops that make them crave sugary snacks. But this isn’t just due to stress. It is often your hormones asking for some care. By balancing your hormones, you can boost your energy, improve your mood, and feel better overall. You don’t have to follow complicated diets or splurge on supplements you may not even need. Sometimes, it’s just as simple as adding the right foods to your meals. Which food can I eat to balance my hormones?(Adobe Stock)

What food gives you the highest energy?

Dr Prarthana Shah (MBBS, MSc, Integrative Health Coach) shares six hormone-friendly foods that keep you energised all day.

1. Hydrate for your hormones

Even slight dehydration can lower your energy, cause fatigue, and affect your thinking. Water is used to transport nutrients, remove toxins, and regulate their metabolism, which are necessary for maintaining your hormone balance.

Drinking at least 8 cups of water every day can also help you stay hydrated, as can fruits, vegetables, and herbal teas. Electrolytes, like those in coconut water or natural sports drinks, help with rehydration, especially after exercise or in hot weather. “Simple habits can make staying hydrated easier, like starting your day with warm water and lemon or keeping a water bottle with you”, Dr Prarthana Shah, Integrative Health Coach, tells Health Shots. You can make drinking water more enjoyable by infusing it with fruits like berries or by adding herbs like mint, which can also help support your hormones.

2. Protein first, always

Protein is an important nutrient for your body, which helps keep your blood sugar levels steady. Eating a breakfast rich in protein can help prevent the mid-morning energy drop many of us experience. Research published in Advances in Nutrition shows that consuming 15–20 grams of protein at breakfast can improve your mood and energy levels throughout the day.

Foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, lentils, and tofu can help you feel full longer and lower your stress hormone, cortisol. “Starting your day with protein gives you steady energy and enables you to avoid cravings for sugary snacks”, says the expert. Enjoying a veggie omelette or a creamy bowl of Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit both help you balance your hormones.

3. Fiber

Fiber is very important for steady energy. Dietary fiber helps control how quickly your body absorbs sugars, which prevents sudden energy spikes and crashes. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that women aim for about 25 grams of fiber per day and men aim for about 38 grams, underscoring the importance of fibre for our overall health.

Eat whole grains, chia seeds, oats, beans, and a variety of vegetables to boost your fiber intake, which will help you feel full longer and improve your gut health. “A healthy gut helps balance your hormones, leading to stable energy levels," shares the expert. Next time you make a smoothie, add a tablespoon of chia seeds, or switch from white rice to brown rice.

4. Healthy fats

Healthy fats are important for making hormones, including estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone. Eating foods like avocado, olive oil, nuts, and seeds can improve your hormonal health and boost your energy.

Healthy fats are important for hormone production and help keep your blood sugar levels stable. They slow digestion, preventing rapid spikes in glucose and helping maintain steady energy levels. “Omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts, can reduce inflammation and improve mood," says the doctor. A spoonful of nut butter with an apple or some guacamole with your meal can really boost your energy.

5. Magnesium-rich foods

Caffeine gives you a quick energy boost, but magnesium helps provide longer-lasting energy. “This mineral plays many important roles, such as regulating stress hormones and assisting muscles to recover, which can improve your energy levels over time," says Dr Shah. The National Institutes of Health recommends that adult women aim for 310–320 mg of magnesium daily, while men should aim for 400–420 mg daily.

You can find magnesium in leafy greens like spinach, seeds, nuts, bananas, and dark chocolate. “When you have enough magnesium, you can feel less tired and irritable, and stay calm and focused throughout the day," says the health coach. Try adding spinach to your morning smoothie or having some dark chocolate as an afternoon snack.

6. Slow carbs over fast carbs

Carbohydrates need a new look, especially slow-release carbs like sweet potatoes, quinoa, and oats, which help keep your blood sugar levels steady. On the other hand, fast carbs, found in white bread and pastries, can cause quick spikes in blood sugar, followed by crashes that leave you feeling tired and unfocused.

Eating slow-digesting carbs can help keep your energy steady and support your hormones. Combine these carbs with protein or healthy fats for balanced meals. For example, try quinoa with roasted vegetables, or oatmeal with a nut butter mix, to boost your energy and support your body and mind.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)