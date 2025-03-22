Is your energy low in the morning? Try these 5 nutrient-rich breakfast options that balance your hormones

Running late and grabbing anything random from your kitchen counter or fridge as ‘breakfast’? Or worse skipping it altogether? Breakfast's value is underestimated. It is not just about feeling full but this meal with which you kickstart the morning fuels your body throughout the day by regulating energy levels. From smoothie to cheela, make your breakfast healthy. (Shutterstock)

Most importantly, it influences hormones, which play a crucial role in mood and energy levels. No wonder you are more sluggish and cranky when you skip the morning meal.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Payal Rangar, Certified Nutrition Coach, Holistic Wellness Expert and Women’s Health Advocate, shared the importance of having a fulfilling breakfast that balances hormones.

She said, “Hormonal imbalances can affect metabolism, mood, and overall well-being. Starting your day with a well-balanced breakfast packed with essential nutrients can help support hormonal health by stabilizing blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and promoting gut health.”

Furthermore, she also provided 5 healthy-rich breakfast options that are power-packed with nutritional goodness.

Here are the options, Payal shared:

1. Seed cycling smoothie

A nutrient-packed smoothie made with flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds is essential for hormonal balance. These seeds are rich in lignans and omega-3s, which support estrogen balance.

How to make it:

Blend flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds with homemade nut milk (like almond or cashew milk). For added flavour and gut benefits, include some Greek yoghurt and berries.

Benefits:

Helps regulate estrogen, supports gut health, and stabilizes blood sugar.

2. Protein-rich besan (chickpea) cheela

Chickpea flour, or besan, is high in protein and fibre, which aids in insulin regulation and prevents hormonal fluctuations.

How to make it:

Prepare the cheela (savoury pancake) with besan, and enhance the flavour with turmeric, black pepper, and fenugreek seeds for their anti-inflammatory effects.

Benefits:

Helps regulate insulin, reduces inflammation, and balances hormones.

3. Moong dal cheela with coconut chutney

This cheela is made with moong dal (green gram), a great source of plant-based protein and B vitamins. It supports thyroid function and estrogen metabolism.

How to make it:

Prepare the moong dal cheela and pair it with coconut chutney to add healthy fats that aid in hormonal production.

Benefits:

Supports thyroid function, balances estrogen metabolism, and promotes healthy fat intake.

4. Avocado and sprouts on toast

Avocados provide healthy fats that regulate cortisol and insulin levels, while sprouts offer phytoestrogens that support hormonal health.

How to make it:

Spread mashed avocado and sprouts on sourdough or gluten-free toast (like jowar or almond flour bread).

Benefits:

Regulates cortisol and insulin levels, supports estrogen balance, and promotes healthy fats.

5. Greek yoghurt with nuts and seeds

Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics that are crucial for gut health, which in turn supports hormonal balance.

How to make it:

Top Greek yogurt with soaked almonds, walnuts, and a spoonful of ground flax seeds for extra omega-3s, protein, and fiber.

Benefits:

Supports gut health, stabilizes blood sugar, and boosts omega-3 intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.