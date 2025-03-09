Confused about healthy breakfast options? Try this avocado-egg toast daily that made Toronto woman lose 41 kg

Starting the day on a healthy note is one of the key essentials of weight loss. The first meal of the day should have adequate nutritional value for sustaining energy throughout the day. But finding the right breakfast can be a challenge. Eggs and avocado are a powerful combo for weight loss.(PC: Instagram)

But who said every breakfast meal needs to be different? You can keep having the same breakfast, and it will help you lose weight too. Don't believe us? Saachi Pai, a Toronto-based weight loss and nutrition coach, shared a delicious, nutrient-packed breakfast that she had for three years and helped her lose 41 kg. It can be your next go-to breakfast.

Lose weight with this avocado and egg toast recipe

“I have lost 90 pounds (approximately 41 kg), and I have been eating the same breakfast for three years,” Saachi said. She recommended keeping mornings simple by not using too many different ingredients for breakfast. Instead, she suggested sticking to just 3–4 options. This avocado and egg toast is one of her staple recipes for the morning.

For the avocado and egg spread, she mashed a whole avocado and added three single-fried eggs. She mixed some hot sauce and smeared the spread atop air-fried bread slices.

Furthermore, she wrote in the caption, “If you are trying to lose weight, you can use one whole egg and three egg whites instead of three whole eggs, and 50 grams of avocado instead of a whole one.”

What are the health benefits of avocados and eggs?

According to WebMD, avocados have several health benefits, such as aiding in weight loss, protecting brain health, and regulating mood. Meanwhile, eggs are a great source of protein, helping you stay full for longer.

A celebrity who eats the same meals

Eating the same meal every day shows dedication and consistency towards fitness. Even a few of your favourite celebrities eat the same meals for months to stay in their best shape. Cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the celebrities who showcases his dedication to fitness goals by sticking to the same meals.

In a prior interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli said, “Because everyone can go to the gym and work hard. But with food, it is different because you have tastebuds. It is linked to your mind wanting something and not wanting something. You have to persevere there; it is something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next 6 months, 3 times a day. I have no issues at all.”

