Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Partied too hard this Holi? This ultimate recovery smoothie will help you rehydrate, recharge, and feel as good as new!

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 15, 2025 03:38 PM IST

Suffering from the worst Holi hangover? Luckily, we’ve got just the thing to bring you back to life — a power-packed recovery drink 

As the much-needed Holi weekend fades into a distant, colourful memory, a few things linger: the ringing in your ears, vaguely embarrassed memories and colour between your toes — telltale signs of a good party and a really, really bad oncoming hangover. If you’re also waking up feeling like you got trampled in a bhaang-fueled dance-off, you’re not alone. The dehydration, the headaches, the nausea, it’s all part of the Holi aftermath. But before you swear off celebrations forever, let’s talk about the ultimate recovery drink that will have you feeling brand new in no time. This recipe is by dietician Lindsay Pleskot.

Nadia: People celebrate Holi, in Nadia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo) ((PTI)
Nadia: People celebrate Holi, in Nadia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo) ((PTI)

Banana-orange hangover recovery drink
Banana-orange hangover recovery drink

Ingredients: 1 banana, frozen is best but fresh will do too, 1 orange, frozen or fresh, 1 cup of plain Greek yoghurt (or dahi for a more watery texture), 2 tsp minced ginger, 1/2 cup of cold water, coconut water or cold green tea.

Recipe: Toss everything into a blender and blend until smooth (about 30 seconds). Want a thicker, milkshake-like texture? Skip the water or tea. Need a vegan version? Swap Greek yoghurt for coconut yoghurt.

Why this drink works

A good hangover cure tackles dehydration, replenishes lost nutrients, and soothes the stomach — and this smoothie does all three. Packed with potassium-rich banana, vitamin C-loaded orange, gut-friendly yoghurt, anti-inflammatory ginger, and hydrating coconut water or green tea, this drink is everything your body needs to bounce back.

Pro tip: Extra recovery boost

To speed up recovery, consider taking a vitamin C or B-complex supplement before bed and again in the morning. Alcohol depletes these essential nutrients, and a quick boost might just be the trick to shake off that Holi haze. So, sip on this smoothie, rehydrate, and gear up for next year’s Holi madness, because let’s be honest, you’re going to do it all over again!

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On