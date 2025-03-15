Partied too hard this Holi? This ultimate recovery smoothie will help you rehydrate, recharge, and feel as good as new!

As the much-needed Holi weekend fades into a distant, colourful memory, a few things linger: the ringing in your ears, vaguely embarrassed memories and colour between your toes — telltale signs of a good party and a really, really bad oncoming hangover. If you’re also waking up feeling like you got trampled in a bhaang-fueled dance-off, you’re not alone. The dehydration, the headaches, the nausea, it’s all part of the Holi aftermath. But before you swear off celebrations forever, let’s talk about the ultimate recovery drink that will have you feeling brand new in no time. This recipe is by dietician Lindsay Pleskot. Nadia: People celebrate Holi, in Nadia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo) ((PTI)

Banana-orange hangover recovery drink

Ingredients: 1 banana, frozen is best but fresh will do too, 1 orange, frozen or fresh, 1 cup of plain Greek yoghurt (or dahi for a more watery texture), 2 tsp minced ginger, 1/2 cup of cold water, coconut water or cold green tea.

Recipe: Toss everything into a blender and blend until smooth (about 30 seconds). Want a thicker, milkshake-like texture? Skip the water or tea. Need a vegan version? Swap Greek yoghurt for coconut yoghurt.

Why this drink works

A good hangover cure tackles dehydration, replenishes lost nutrients, and soothes the stomach — and this smoothie does all three. Packed with potassium-rich banana, vitamin C-loaded orange, gut-friendly yoghurt, anti-inflammatory ginger, and hydrating coconut water or green tea, this drink is everything your body needs to bounce back.

Pro tip: Extra recovery boost

To speed up recovery, consider taking a vitamin C or B-complex supplement before bed and again in the morning. Alcohol depletes these essential nutrients, and a quick boost might just be the trick to shake off that Holi haze. So, sip on this smoothie, rehydrate, and gear up for next year’s Holi madness, because let’s be honest, you’re going to do it all over again!