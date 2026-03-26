Influencer Ria Amin shares fuss-free hairstyles for heat and humidity
Lifestyle influencer Ria Amin shared some fuss-free hairstyles that you can carry in the season of heat and humidity.
Summers are around the corner, and finding the right hairstyle that keeps heat and humidity away while keeping up with the style quotient is a challenge. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, influencer Ria Amin shared a few classic fuss-free hairstyles that you can consider for an everyday look.
Also read | An expert’s guide to the trendiest haircuts for the summer
1. Loose beach waves
Ria Amin highlighted that for this hairstyle, heat and humidity are actually your best friends here. Let your hair down, middle part it, from the left side of the partition, take a small section of hair from the front (temple area), make a braid, twist it, or pin it (can add cute summer clips). Scrunch in a curl-enhancing cream while damp, and let it air dry. The heat does the rest, giving you effortless, lived-in waves without a single hot tool in sight. This hairstyle is perfect for your beach look during summer vacation.
2. Half-up with a statement scrunchie
Gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a fun scrunchie. A crochet or floral one instantly elevates the look. It keeps hair off your face without the commitment of a full updo, and takes about thirty seconds flat. You can carry this look with your formals at your workplace.
3. The accessorized braid
A simple plait down the back becomes something special when you weave in floral pins or pearl clips along the length. Braid loosely so it stays comfortable in the heat, and let a few face-framing pieces fall free for softness.
4. The Mermaid Braid
For this hairstyle, Ria recommends sweeping all your hair to one side and braid it loosely, letting certain sections fall over from the braid and curl the fallen sections. It keeps hair contained, looks polished, and works beautifully on naturally wavy or curly hair. Gold hoops and a pretty outfit do the rest.
5. The sleek giant safety pin bun
For this look, apply a little gel, slick everything back, and twist it into a neat bun secured with a giant safety pin. Clean, cool, and impossibly chic. This one practically does itself. You can pair this look for casual days, Sunday brunch, or for shopping sprees with your friends.
Additional tips
Here are some additional tips that Ria recommends to keep your hair fuss-free in summers:
- Apply anti-humidity serum to damp hair before stepping out.
- Embrace your natural texture instead of fighting it.
- A scrunchie is gentler on hair than elastics, especially in sweaty weather.
- Dry shampoo at the roots keeps things fresh between washes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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