Shanaya Kapoor stuns in tiniest green scrunchie top and mini skirt; leaves Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday gushing: Pics

Shanaya Kapoor is here to set the temperature soaring with her sizzling new look. The 25-year-old, who's all set to make her acting debut with Tu Yaa Main, proved her fashion prowess as she showcased a bold look on Instagram. Sporting a vibrant green tiny top paired with a chic mini skirt, Shanaya certainly raised the style bar. Let's decode this fiery look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor's stunning Paris Fashion Week diaries serve masterclass in Gen Z style. See pics ) Shanaya Kapoor showcases a bold fashion statement in a vibrant green outfit.(Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)

Decoding Shanaya Kapoor's bold new look

On March 24, Shanaya treated her followers to a delightful surprise as she took to Instagram and shared a series of stunning pictures. Captioned "had some fun with @leroifoto," the post showcased Shanaya in a bold green coordinated ensemble, effortlessly striking sultry poses.

Shanaya's outfit is straight off the shelves of the brand Vulgar and is all about bold, statement fashion. She donned a tiny off-shoulder top featuring a voluminous green silhouette created by gathering fabric like a scrunchie, giving it a playful yet dramatic touch. She paired it with a matching mini skirt, where the gathered detailing added texture, movement, and just the right amount of drama to the look.

Assisted by celebrity stylist Manisha Melwani, Shanaya kept her accessories minimal, pairing her bold outfit with nude Louboutin pumps. Her glam, courtesy of makeup artist Riddhima Sharma, featured mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy nude lips. Hairstylist Umang completed the look with a sleek, wet-hair style, adding to the sultry vibe.

How internet reacted To Shanaya's green look

Shanaya's pictures quickly grabbed attention, with fans flooding her post with likes and comments. Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Absolutely insane," while Ananya Panday playfully commented, "Are u Tinker Bell?" Maheep Kapoor chimed in with, "Ohhhh hello my little crocodile!" One user wrote, "Too hot to handle," while many others dropped fire and heart emojis.