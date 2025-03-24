Spring 2025 fashion goals: Soft pastels, luxe layers, other big trends taking over this season

As we enter the gentle warmth of spring, fashion embraces a refined evolution. The transition between seasons is marked by an effortless elegance that brings lightness and grace to every piece. [Also read: Y2k, baggy, sustainable: 6 denim fashion trends that are ruling in 2025] Spring summer 2025’s wardrobe revolution: Luxe layers, soft pastels and more.(Image by Nemet Joussef)

From runway to reality:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Designer Bhawna Rao, shared, “Spring 2025 will be defined by luxurious layering, where breathable yet stylish fabrics allow for seamless shifts from cool mornings to sunlit afternoons. Soft pastels replace the heavy tones of winter, reflecting the freshness of the season and the feeling of renewal. Every garment tells a story of craftsmanship, adorned with intricate hand-embroidery and delicate beadwork that elevate the simplest designs into timeless works of art.”

Elizabeth Olsen looked lovely in a pastel green lace gown from Erdem‘s spring 2025 collection, which featured a large pink bow affixed at the shoulder.(AP)

She added, “This season's collection emphasizes versatility, offering pieces that move effortlessly from day to night, providing sophistication for every occasion. As the world blossoms into spring, this collection invites you to embrace the season with elegance, comfort and beauty, ensuring that each piece not only celebrates the moment but also remains timeless for years to come.”

Troye Sivan in a stunning sheer pastel ensemble

Modern workwear meets timeless glamour

Bringing her expertise to the same, Nisha Khatri, Head of Marketing at Libas, revealed, “As we transition into Spring 2025, the industry is embracing a palette that balances timeless sophistication with a deeper connection to nature. SS'25 will see a strong resurgence of black and white—a nod to minimalism and enduring style—complemented by Aquatic Blue and earthy tawny tones that ground collections in warmth and stability. This shift reflects a broader movement towards mindful fashion, where colour choices are as intentional as the craftsmanship itself.”

She highlighted, “A key trend emerging this season is the rise of modern workwear—versatile, structured and effortlessly polished. Consumers are gravitating toward elevated essentials that seamlessly transition from professional settings to social occasions. Expect to see a refined blend of soft tailoring, functional silhouettes, and breathable fabrics that prioritize comfort without compromising on style. Whether through monochrome power dressing or earthy, nature-inspired hues, SS'25 reinforces fashion as a statement of purpose, adaptability, and effortless elegance.”