Dry, oily or combination skin? Shop the right night serum for your skin type in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Night serums for your skin work best when your body slows down, and your skin switches into repair mode. At night, cell renewal is more active, which means ingredients like retinol, peptides, and hydrating acids get more time to support barrier repair, texture, and tone. This makes nighttime the most effective time to address concerns rather than cover them up. Glow starts with the right night serum as per your skin type

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings a chance to buy high-quality night serums that suit your skin at affordable prices, making it a smart time to invest in skincare that actually fits your needs. The key is not picking any serum on sale, but choosing one based on your skin type: dry, oily, or combination, so your routine works with your skin, not against it.

Your 3-step night routine Cleanse: Wash away dirt, oil, and makeup, so your serum can actually work on clean skin.

Treat: Apply your skin-type-specific serum on slightly damp skin for better absorption.

Seal: Follow with a moisturiser to lock in the serum and keep your skin comfortable through the night. For dry skin (Hydration boosters) If your skin feels dry or tight, or looks dull by morning, hydrating night serums with hyaluronic acid and ceramides can make a real difference. As they help draw in moisture and lock it in overnight, you wake up with softer, smoother skin instead of that dry, crinkly feel.

Hydrating serums at up to 40% off