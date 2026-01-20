Dry, oily or combination skin? Shop the right night serum for your skin type in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Serum, Hydrating and Plumping, Fast Efficacy Formula, Replumps Skin in 1H, Reduces Fine Lines, With 1.5% Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid, Validated by Dermatologists, 15mlView Details
Night serums for your skin work best when your body slows down, and your skin switches into repair mode. At night, cell renewal is more active, which means ingredients like retinol, peptides, and hydrating acids get more time to support barrier repair, texture, and tone. This makes nighttime the most effective time to address concerns rather than cover them up.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings a chance to buy high-quality night serums that suit your skin at affordable prices, making it a smart time to invest in skincare that actually fits your needs.The key is not picking any serum on sale, but choosing one based on your skin type: dry, oily, or combination, so your routine works with your skin, not against it.
Your 3-step night routine
Cleanse: Wash away dirt, oil, and makeup, so your serum can actually work on clean skin.
Treat: Apply your skin-type-specific serum on slightly damp skin for better absorption.
Seal: Follow with a moisturiser to lock in the serum and keep your skin comfortable through the night.
For dry skin (Hydration boosters)
If your skin feels dry or tight, or looks dull by morning, hydrating night serums with hyaluronic acid and ceramides can make a real difference. As they help draw in moisture and lock it in overnight, you wake up with softer, smoother skin instead of that dry, crinkly feel.
Hydrating serums at up to 40% off
For oily skin ( Sebum regulators)
For oily, acne-prone skin, night serums containing niacinamide and salicylic acid help keep excess oil under control while you sleep. They refine the look of pores, reduce breakouts, and ensure your T-zone feels fresh, not greasy, by morning.
Serums for oily skin with up to 30% off:
Anti-Ageing serums (Texture refiners)
For anti-ageing care, night serums with retinol support faster skin renewal and smoother texture over time. These balanced formulas work across different areas of the face, helping treat oilier zones while keeping the cheeks from feeling overly dry or tight.
Retinol serums at up to 25% off
For acne-prone skin:
For acne-prone skin, night serums containing salicylic acid and tea tree or azelaic acid help calm active breakouts. They help clear clogged pores, reduce redness, and limit new spots, so skin looks clearer and more even by morning.
Serums for acne-prone skin at up to 30% off:
For sensitive skin (Gentle repairers)
For sensitive skin, night serums with peptides and bakuchiol support gentle repair without stressing the skin. They help improve firmness and texture while avoiding the redness or irritation often linked with stronger actives, making them a safer choice for delicate skin.
Pick ingredients that target your skin concern: hyaluronic acid for dry skin, niacinamide for oily skin, retinol for anti-ageing, and peptides for sensitive skin.
Yes, but follow the instructions; some actives like retinol may need alternate nights.
Yes, you can layer or choose formulas designed to balance oil and hydrate dry areas.
Apply after cleansing and before moisturiser, ideally on slightly damp skin for better absorption.
