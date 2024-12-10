Too cold to get out of bed? Skip a hair wash session (or two!) with this natural DIY dry shampoo recipe

We've all been there and there won't be a year when we won't. Who doesn't love a few extra snuggles in the blanket? Especially when the toss up is between this and standing under the shower. Well, we know just how to wash away your winter shower woes — pun intended. We're sure that the concept of a dry shampoo is not unfounded on you, but it is also a known fact that it a heavy reliance on it eventually leads to product build up on the scalp, not to mention the painful bouts of itchiness and an overall feeling of general ick that follows. If you're a hair care fiend, it will also be of interest to you that as per a Healthline report, overuse of dry shampoo can severely clog the delicate hair follicles on your scalp, something which has the potential to stunt hair growth, also accelerating hair fall. Cold shower woes upsetting your plans? This natural DIY dry shampoo is here to save your winter scheds

This sounds like a cycle of chaos you don't want to invite. While an overdependence on ANY dry shampoo will lead you down this path, the least you can do is take the chemicals out of the equation, making the experience easier for your scalp. Lo and behold then, this natural dry shampoo recipe which you can swiftly whip up in your kitchen, literally within 10 minutes. Cassie through her 'Wholefully' blog, also ensures that the recipe is actually friendly for all hair colours so you can kiss those white sheaths of spray on your hair which you have to manually dust off, a big fat goodbye.

Ingredients: Cornstarch - 2tbsps, colouring agent (depending on your hair colour) - 2tbsps unsweetened cocoa powder/bentonite clay/activated charcoal/ground cinnamon, essential oil (of your choice) - 6 drops

Method: Mix together and use a puffy brush or your fingers to apply through your scalp.

Once again, an overdependence on ANY type of dry shampoo doesn't have any appealing effects in the long run. So, use this recipe judiciously for days that just aren't meant for productive proclivity and we have the good old hot shower (or cold if you dare) to take care of the rest.

Happy winters!