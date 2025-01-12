From Zendaya to Selena Gomez: Old Hollywood bob is the statement hairstyle of the season

There’s a certain audacity to the Old Hollywood bob. It doesn’t need to plead for attention, it demands it. This season, the iconic cut has emerged as the statement of polish, taking over red carpets and Instagram feeds alike. Celebrities have embraced the vintage allure of the Old Hollywood bob, cementing it as the ultimate statement hairstyle.

Celebrities have embraced the vintage allure of the Old Hollywood bob, cementing it as the ultimate statement hairstyle. Kendall Jenner kept it minimalist and chic for New Year’s Eve with her short, wavy bob, exuding a retro elegance. At the MTV VMA Awards, Sabrina Carpenter brought the Old Hollywood charm with voluminous blonde curls and soft bangs. Selena Gomez stunned at the Golden Globes with her sleek, side-parted bob and smooth waves. Zendaya also hopped onto the trend with her own take on the retro style. These looks remind us of the enduring appeal of classic Hollywood, proving that some styles never go out of fashion.

The Old Hollywood bob channels vintage glamour, evoking the polished and sophisticated looks of the 1920s and 1930s. It’s a timeless, chic style that recalls stars like Jean Harlow, Louise Brooks, and Katharine Hepburn. Typically styled with sleek, sharp lines, it’s often curled slightly or tucked under at the ends for a soft, retro curve.

At the MTV VMA Awards, Sabrina Carpenter brought the Old Hollywood charm with voluminous blonde curls and soft bangs.

“This iconic hairstyle features a short, chin-to-shoulder-length cut with a smooth, structured finish. It's 1920s flapper vibes updated with a modern twist. It's all about precision and versatility, making it perfect for both casual outings and formal events,” says Mumbai based hairstylist Michelle Ribeiro.

As for face shapes, the Old Hollywood bob flatters oval, square, and heart-shaped faces. “For oval faces, it enhances natural balance. On square faces, it softens the jawline, while on heart-shaped faces, it draws attention downward to balance the broader forehead. With round faces, it works best when styled with volume on top or angled to avoid accentuating roundness. The key is in the cut and styling to flatter each individual feature,” Ribeiro adds.

How to get it right

To style the Old Hollywood bob, start with clean, dry hair. Apply a heat protectant and section your hair. For a sleek, polished look, use a flat iron to smooth the strands and tuck the ends inward. Add shine serum for that signature high-gloss finish. For a softer, more romantic vibe, use a curling wand to create loose, uniform waves, then brush them out to achieve a flowing, vintage-inspired texture. Finish with a light-hold hairspray for lasting hold.