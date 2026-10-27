Haryana bank manager with hearing impairment completes 130-km trek to Everest Base Camp

Pradeep Mundeja, a bank manager from Karnal, Haryana, has completed a nearly 130-km trek to Everest Base Camp in Nepal despite having 100% hearing impairment. Located at an altitude of 5,364 metres, the destination marked the end of his Himalayan trek, during which he hoisted a specially designed Punjab National Bank (PNB) flag. Pradeep Mundeja hoists a flag at Everest Base Camp in Nepal. (Instagram/@pnbindia)

PNB also celebrated the feat on its official Instagram account. Identifying Mundeja as the chief manager at its Circle Office in Karnal, the bank described the accomplishment as a proud moment for the PNB family and said it reflected resilience and the courage to pursue ambitious goals.

According to a Haryana government press release, Mundeja undertook the trek between October 5 and 17, 2026. He planned the journey independently from India before joining a trekking group from Pune.

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Pradeep Mundeja completes 130-km Himalayan trek The trek to Everest Base Camp is demanding, with steep uphill sections, rocky trails and increasingly thin air at higher altitudes. The Nepal Tourism Board notes that the route includes steep climbs and that trekkers need time to acclimatise to the altitude. Mundeja also faced difficult mountain trails, low oxygen levels and extreme cold during his expedition, according to the Haryana government press release.

The trek adds to Mundeja's experience in endurance sports. He is a Super Randonneur cyclist, a title awarded by Audax India Randonneurs to cyclists who complete 200-km, 300-km, 400-km and 600-km brevet rides within the same calendar year. These long-distance rides test stamina and require cyclists to complete each distance within the prescribed time limit.

Mundeja has also participated in running events organised by Procam International, according to the Haryana government release. The company organises several major road-running events in India.

Bank manager's achievements in sports and fitness Mundeja's accomplishments extend beyond trekking, cycling and running. According to the Haryana government release, he has also received the National Award for Best Person with a Disability in recognition of his achievements.

The Everest Base Camp trek combined Mundeja’s interest in endurance sports with the challenge of trekking at high altitudes. It required careful planning, preparing for changing weather, dealing with physical exhaustion and giving his body time to adjust to the altitude.

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Following the trek, Mundeja credited his family, colleagues, trekking team and PNB for supporting him throughout the journey, the government release said.