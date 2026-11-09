Fitness influencer shows how to make snacks healthy with her protein-rich desi overloaded nachos recipe
Vanshika Khurana makes nachos out of rotis and shares step-by-step instructions for three dips to help make a guilt-free snack for parties.
With the festivities underway and winter parties coming up, there is no such thing as too many good finger food recipes. Taking to Instagram on November 5, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares one that is not just tasty but can also be enjoyed without compromising our health.
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Her high-protein desi overloaded nachos recipe serves two to three people and has 740 calories along with 36 grams of protein. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
- 2 small rotis
- ½ cup dry toor dal or equivalent (half of the cooked batch)
- 2 tsp ghee
- 2 green chillies for dal
- Turmeric
- Salt
- Cumin seeds
- Garlic
- Red chilli powder
- Coriander leaves for dal
- ½ small avocado
- 2 tbsp onion
- 2 tbsp tomato
- 1 tbsp green chutney
- Fresh coriander for guacamole
- ½ lemon juice
- Black pepper
- Hung curd
- Zero-calorie sweetener
- 1 tomato for salsa
- 2 garlic cloves
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ½ lemon juice for salsa
- 1 tsp ketchup
- Oil for brushing rotis
Method of preparation
For the dal
- Pressure cook the toor dal with turmeric, salt, a couple of green chillies, and water until soft.
- Heat two teaspoons of ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, garlic, and red chilli powder for a quick tadka.
- Add the tadka to the cooked dal and mix well.
For the roti nachos
- Cut two small rotis into triangles.
- Brush lightly with oil and air fry for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- Let them cool slightly, then toss with salt and chilli powder.
For the guacamole
- Mash half a small avocado with onion, tomato, green chutney, fresh coriander, salt, pepper, and half a lemon's juice.
- Mix well.
For the yoghurt topping
- Mix hung curd with zero-calorie sweetener and a pinch of salt.
For the salsa
- Roast a tomato and two garlic cloves over an open flame until charred.
- Grind with cumin powder, juice of half a lemon, salt, red chilli powder, and ketchup.
To serve
- Serve half the cooked dal batch with the roti nachos.
- Add guacamole, salsa, and yoghurt topping.
- Garnish with coriander and enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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