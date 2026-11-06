Doctor shares perfect breakfast recipe loaded with protein and fibre: Chickpea pancakes with egg florentine

Breakfast is widely known as the most important meal of the day, yet the popular choices of breakfast foods are usually just heavy on carbohydrates. Taking to Instagram on April 20, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a breakfast recipe that turns it around.

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Dr Aujla’s chickpea pancakes with egg florentine is the dish to make when one is looking to move away from simple toast and take their breakfast to the next level.

“After a busy week at work, this is what I love making at the weekend for my wife and son. It feels a bit special, but it’s actually really easy to put together,” he shared in the caption. “My top tip is to prep the batter the night before, so all you need to do in the morning is grab it from the fridge, pour and flip.”

The physician explained why the dish is a great way to start the day, as it provides: