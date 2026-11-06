Doctor shares perfect breakfast recipe loaded with protein and fibre: Chickpea pancakes with egg florentine
Dr Rupy Aujla shows how to elevate breakfast to a well-rounded meal with his easy-to-make chickpea pancakes with egg florentine recipe.
Breakfast is widely known as the most important meal of the day, yet the popular choices of breakfast foods are usually just heavy on carbohydrates. Taking to Instagram on April 20, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a breakfast recipe that turns it around.
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Dr Aujla’s chickpea pancakes with egg florentine is the dish to make when one is looking to move away from simple toast and take their breakfast to the next level.
“After a busy week at work, this is what I love making at the weekend for my wife and son. It feels a bit special, but it’s actually really easy to put together,” he shared in the caption. “My top tip is to prep the batter the night before, so all you need to do in the morning is grab it from the fridge, pour and flip.”
The physician explained why the dish is a great way to start the day, as it provides:
- Different types of fibre from chickpea flour and veg to feed the gut microbes
- Quality protein from eggs and chickpea flour to keep one full and support muscle health
- A mix of micronutrients, especially folate, vitamins A, C and K
- Nitrates from spinach, which support blood flow, including to the brain. They’re one reason leafy greens are linked to better cognitive function.
The detailed steps to make the dish for two people are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For the pancake batter
- 70 g chickpea flour
- 3 g thyme
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 120 ml water
For the egg florentine
- 70 g baby spinach
- Pinch of salt
- 3 g tarragon
- Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- 1-2 eggs
Method of preparation
- Whisk together the chickpea flour, 1/3 of the oil, thyme, a pinch of salt and water. Set aside for at least 10 minutes and up to an hour if you have time.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan and, using a ladle, spoon in some of the pancake mixture, cooking for two to three minutes on each side until golden. Repeat with the last of the batter until it’s all used up.
- For the eggs florentine, to a pan over medium heat, add the spinach, salt, tarragon, and olive oil. Place a lid on the pan and steam for one to two minutes.
- Give the spinach a stir, making sure it’s not sticking to the bottom of the pan. Make a nest in the centre of the spinach and crack in the eggs.
- Place the lid back on and cook for a couple of minutes, until the eggs have reached the desired texture.
- Serve together and enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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