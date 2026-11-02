Nutritionist shares Dhungri chicken tadka recipe: Fiery dish loaded with 29g protein and just 330 calories
Aathira Sethumadhavan shares a simple chicken recipe that requires very little cooking but delivers bold flavours.
If you are tired of the usual chicken preparations and craving something new and fiery, the Dhungri chicken tadka by Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and digital content creator, is the dish to try.
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Taking to Instagram on October 28, Aathira shares the recipe that can be prepared following just a few simple steps. Describing the dish, she wrote in the caption, “This one is fiery, garlicky, crunchy and smoky all at once! My high-protein take on the viral Rajasthani dhungri tadka chutney, loaded with juicy chicken. That sizzle of smoking hot mustard oil at the end is everything.”
Each serving of the dish is approximately 185 grams and contains only 330 calories, along with 29 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbohydrates and 20 grams of fat. The recipe provided below serves four.
Ingredients for Dhungri chicken tadka
For the chicken
- Boneless chicken thighs, diced into small cubes – 500g
- Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp (15g)
- Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp (1g)
- Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tsp (2.5g)
- Lemon juice – 1 tbsp (15g)
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 1-2 sprays (2g)
For the garlic peanut paste
- Peanuts – ¼ cup (40g)
- Garlic l – 10 - 15 cloves (30-45 g)
For the tadka mix
- Onion, finely chopped – 1 medium (100g)
- Tomato, finely chopped – 1 medium (100g)
- Green chillies, chopped – 2 (10g), adjust to your spice level
- Kashmiri chilli powder – 2 tsp (5g)
- Salt – to taste
- Mustard oil – 2½ tbsp (35g)
- Coriander leaves, chopped – a handful (15g)
Method of preparation
- Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt and lemon juice. Rest for five to 10 minutes.
- In a pan, dry roast the peanuts and garlic cloves until golden and fragrant. Set aside and crush into a coarse paste.
- In the same pan, add a couple of sprays of oil and fry the chicken until golden brown.
- In a bowl, add the chicken, chopped onion, tomato, green chillies, the garlic peanut paste, Kashmiri chilli powder and salt.
- Heat the mustard oil until it’s smoking hot and pour it right over the top. Mix well.
- Finish with chopped coriander leaves, mix again and serve it up.
The nutritionist shared that the chicken in the recipe can be swapped for 400 grams of paneer cubes for a vegetarian version of the dish.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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