Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for sui mai: See preparation of juicy Chinese dumplings

Dumplings are a common comfort food across the subcontinent, and one of the joys is trying their different variations. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared on his blog the recipe for one that originates in China: the sui mai.

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“These popular Chinese steamed dumplings are known for their juicy filling, delicate wrappers, and comforting flavours. They are perfect for when you want something warm, satisfying, and delicious to enjoy,” the chef wrote, describing the dish.

The recipe needs a prep time of approximately an hour and a half and a cooking time of around half an hour. The detailed steps to make the dish is presented as follows.