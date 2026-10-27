Chef Ranveer Brar shares simple answer for spicy cravings: Paneer pepper fry recipe that can be prepared in minutes
Pepper fry paneer is a dish that requires simple everyday ingredients to deliver bold flavours with very little effort; Ranveer Brar shows the steps.
While cooking at home, we often seek recipes that can help deliver bold flavours with simple ingredients. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s paneer pepper fry recipe does just that. It needs prep time of just 10 minutes and cooking time of around 20 to 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For paste
- 3-4 medium onions
- 4-5 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 5-6 garlic cloves
- 1 inch ginger (peeled and roughly sliced)
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (roughly chopped)
- 2-3 sprigs curry leaves
- 6-7 cloves
- 1-2 black cardamom
- 3-4 green cardamom
- ¼ inch cinnamon stick
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
For frying paneer
- 800 gms paneer (cut into cubes)
- Oil for frying
For paneer pepper fry
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 2 garlic cloves (chopped)
- 2 sprig curry leaves
- 1 medium onion (sliced)
- 2 green chillies (less spicy and sliced)
- Prepared paste
- 1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ½ cup water
- 2 sprigs curry leaves
- 1 large tomato (cut into quarters)
- Fried paneer
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 sprig curry leaves (roughly torn)
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For paste
- In a bowl, add onions, green chillies, garlic, ginger, tender coriander stems and curry leaves.
- Add cloves, black cardamom, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, oil, and salt to taste and mix well.
- Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For frying paneer
- In a kadhai, add oil for frying. Once it's hot, add paneer and cook for five to six minutes until it's light brown in colour.
- Transfer it into the absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use.
For paneer pepper fry
- In a handi, add oil; once it's hot, add garlic, curry leaves, onion and cook for two to three minutes.
- Add green chillies, prepared paste and cook for a while until oil separates from the masala.
- Add crushed black peppercorns, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, and water, then cook for a minute.
- Add curry leaves, tomato, fried paneer, salt to taste and let it cook for another four to five minutes on medium flame.
- Finish it with crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, curry leaves, and fresh coriander leaves, then give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with malabari parotta.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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