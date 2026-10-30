Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares fluffy and delicious pumpkin muffin recipe to try on Halloween
Sanjeev Kapoor's easy-to-make pumpkin muffins are the perfect dessert to whip up in minutes for a party; read the step-by-step instructions to make them.
It is Halloween tomorrow, and the day cannot be imagined without a menu that has pumpkins as the star ingredient, even for dessert. While confectioners are ready with assorted pumpkin treats, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that will help those who are preparing treats at home get ready: his fluffy pumpkin muffins.
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“Pumpkin puree enhances the texture of these fluffy and delicious muffins. Coffee liqueur, cinnamon powder and nutmeg powder add their own special flavour,” wrote the chef while describing the dish.
The recipe requires a prep time of approximately 25 minutes and a cooking time of about 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the muffins are presented as follows.
Ingredients for pumpkin muffins
- 1½ cups pumpkin puree
- 2 cups refined flour
- 2 tablespoons coffee liqueur
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg (jaiphal) powder
- ½ teaspoon grated ginger
- 2 tablespoons milk
- For dusting, icing sugar
Method of preparation
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Pour coffee liqueur into a bowl, add butter and powdered sugar and beat with an electric beater till light. Add eggs to the bowl and beat well again. Add pumpkin puree and beat again.
- Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder and ginger and beat till you get a lump-free batter. Add milk and mix well. Transfer the batter into a piping bag fitted with a nozzle.
- Pipe the batter into cupcake moulds until they are three-quarters full. Place the moulds in the preheated oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the muffins from the oven, cool and demould.
- Place them on a serving platter, dust icing sugar on top and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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