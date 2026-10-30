Food stylist shares two simple snack recipes to make Halloween party prep easier: Step-by-step guide

Sheeba described the dish as, “Creamy homemade guacamole becomes the centrepiece of a Halloween snack platter when shaped into a monster’s face. Black olive eyes, a red pepper mouth and jagged tortilla chips create a playful presentation, while lime and fresh coriander keep the dip bright and flavourful. This easy, no-cook recipe is also a fun activity that children can help assemble.”

The recipes are presented as follows.

While planning food for the Halloween party, just being tasty does not cut it. It also has to be imaginative and visually appealing, believes food stylist Sheeba de Souza. She shared two recipes with HT Lifestyle that tick all the boxes and incorporate fresh ingredients to offer savoury alternatives to the season’s traditional sweets

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: Nil

Serves: Four

Ingredients 2 ripe avocados

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp finely chopped red onion

1 small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4–6 pitted black olives

1 small piece of red bell pepper

1 small piece of green bell pepper

1 packet of tortilla chips Method of preparation Prepare the guacamole: Halve the avocados, remove the stones and scoop the flesh into a bowl. Mash with a fork until creamy but slightly chunky. Season the dip: Add the lime juice, red onion, green chilli, coriander, salt and pepper. Mix well and adjust the seasoning to taste. Shape the monster: Transfer the guacamole to a shallow serving bowl and shape it into a rounded monster’s face using the back of a spoon. Smooth the surface, ensuring it is thick enough to hold the decorations. Create the features: Cut the black olives into rounds to make the eyes. Slice a small piece of red bell pepper into a curved strip for the mouth. Use a small piece of green bell pepper or an olive to form the nose. Gently press the features into the guacamole. Add the finishing touches: Arrange tortilla chips around the top and sides of the face to resemble spiky hair or monster ears. Place the remaining chips around the bowl and serve immediately. Chef’s tip: Choose ripe but firm avocados and avoid adding watery ingredients that could affect the consistency. For a more dramatic expression, make the mouth wide and slightly crooked. Prepare the guacamole just before serving to help retain its fresh green colour.

“Halloween food doesn't always have to be sugary or heavily processed. I wanted to create a savoury, no-cook option that is fun to look at, easy to prepare and made with fresh ingredients,” pointed out Sheeba.

“Avocado provides monounsaturated fats and fibre, while lime, onion and coriander add freshness and flavour. Shaping the guacamole into a monster’s face makes it an interactive dish that children can help assemble, encouraging them to enjoy wholesome ingredients in a playful way,” she added.

Approximate nutritional information: 300–350 kcal per serving, including tortilla chips. Guacamole alone provides approximately 4–5 g of protein and 6–8 g of fibre per serving. Values vary depending on portion sizes and the quantity of tortilla chips served.