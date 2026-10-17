What does your coffee order say about you? Decoding the personality traits behind your favourite caffeine fix
From black coffee to caramel latte, here’s what your go-to coffee order may reveal about your personality.
Your coffee order is more than just a caffeine fix. Whether you swear by a strong black coffee, reach for a comforting cappuccino or prefer a sweet iced latte, your go-to drink can offer an interesting glimpse into your tastes, habits and personality. While your order may not define who you are, it can say something about the little preferences that make you, well, you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priya Raghavan, a senior consultant psychiatrist at Cadabams Hospitals, explained how your coffee order reflects your everyday preferences.
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What does your go-to coffee say about you?
According to Dr Raghavan, a coffee order cannot be used as a psychological test or as a reliable way of determining someone’s personality. However, our beverage preferences can sometimes reflect habits, routines, sensory preferences and the emotional associations we have developed around certain choices.
“Coffee is often tied to specific rituals, such as having the same drink before work, ordering a particular beverage when meeting friends, or choosing something comforting during a stressful day,” highlighted Dr Raghavan. In that sense, the order can tell us more about a person’s preferences and coping routines than about their underlying personality.
The psychology of your coffee order
Someone who repeatedly chooses a familiar order may simply find comfort in predictability and routine, particularly when the rest of their day feels demanding or uncertain. A person who frequently experiments with different drinks may enjoy novelty and variety, but it would be an overinterpretation to label them as inherently adventurous based on that behaviour alone.
Similarly, choosing a strong black coffee does not necessarily indicate that someone is intense or highly driven, just as ordering a sweet, elaborate coffee does not automatically indicate that someone is emotionally dependent or indulgent.
“What is more psychologically interesting is the meaning a person attaches to the ritual,” said Dr Raghavan. For some, coffee represents a transition into work mode; for others, it is a form of social connection or a small reward during a demanding day.
If someone becomes highly dependent on a particular coffee ritual to regulate their mood, energy or ability to function, that pattern may tell us more about their relationship with stress and self-regulation than the specific drink they order.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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