What does your coffee order say about you? Decoding the personality traits behind your favourite caffeine fix

According to Dr Raghavan, a coffee order cannot be used as a psychological test or as a reliable way of determining someone’s personality. However, our beverage preferences can sometimes reflect habits, routines, sensory preferences and the emotional associations we have developed around certain choices.

What does your go-to coffee say about you?

Your coffee order is more than just a caffeine fix. Whether you swear by a strong black coffee, reach for a comforting cappuccino or prefer a sweet iced latte, your go-to drink can offer an interesting glimpse into your tastes, habits and personality. While your order may not define who you are, it can say something about the little preferences that make you, well, you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priya Raghavan, a senior consultant psychiatrist at Cadabams Hospitals, explained how your coffee order reflects your everyday preferences.

“Coffee is often tied to specific rituals, such as having the same drink before work, ordering a particular beverage when meeting friends, or choosing something comforting during a stressful day,” highlighted Dr Raghavan. In that sense, the order can tell us more about a person’s preferences and coping routines than about their underlying personality.

The psychology of your coffee order Someone who repeatedly chooses a familiar order may simply find comfort in predictability and routine, particularly when the rest of their day feels demanding or uncertain. A person who frequently experiments with different drinks may enjoy novelty and variety, but it would be an overinterpretation to label them as inherently adventurous based on that behaviour alone.

Similarly, choosing a strong black coffee does not necessarily indicate that someone is intense or highly driven, just as ordering a sweet, elaborate coffee does not automatically indicate that someone is emotionally dependent or indulgent.