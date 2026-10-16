Things nobody tells you about marriage: How emotional labour, boundaries and shared responsibilities affect couples
Marriage is not always like the movies. From money to household responsibilities, here are a few things nobody tells you about life after marriage
Karan Johar's romantic films have often led us to believe that marriage is all about designer outfits, lavish destination weddings and picture-perfect moments. In reality, these may describe the wedding day, but married life is an entirely different story. Marriage truly begins once the celebrations are over and couples start navigating the everyday realities of sharing a life together. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Things Nobody Tells You About’, counselling psychologist, author and life coach Damini Grover decodes what life after marriage really looks like.
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Damini highlighted that we spend so much time getting ready for weddings, but so little time understanding what it actually means to build a marriage.
Emotional intimacy
One of the things no one tells you is that marriage does not automatically produce emotional intimacy. “Two people can love each other and live and share responsibilities but not know how to understand each other's emotional worlds,” highlighted Damini. Intimacy requires curiosity, vulnerability and the willingness to keep getting to know your partner even after years together.
Emotional labour
Another reality is that marriage combines two different emotional histories. Every person brings to the relationship their own beliefs about love, conflict, money, family, affection and responsibility. One may feel perfectly normal, while the other may feel hurt or unfamiliar. Many conflicts are not just about the issue, but about the interpretations that each partner puts onto it.
Marriage is not easy
According to Damini, there’s the myth that a good marriage is supposed to be easy. Relationships have different phases, and there can be times when the connection feels effortless and times when it takes more conscious attention. But there is a difference between working through normal relationship problems and ignoring repeated disrespect, emotional neglect or abuse. Not every problem should be written off as something couples just have to get used to.
Continuous negotiation
“Marriage is also a continual negotiation between togetherness and individuality,” said Damini. Being partners does not mean having the same interest, opinion, or need. Indeed, a healthy marriage needs enough space for both people to continue to grow as individuals.
Everyday interactions
Another thing couples always underestimate is the power of everyday interactions. Grand gestures are wonderful, but a marriage is also affected by small things like your partner listening when you are upset, seeing when you are overwhelmed, valuing your efforts, or making you feel that your concerns matter.
Love is not enough
And maybe one of the biggest misconceptions is that love alone is enough. Love matters, but so does emotional maturity and accountability and mutual respect and the ability to repair after conflict. An apology is meaningless if the hurtful behaviour continues unchanged.
“But at the end of the day, marriage isn't about finding someone you'll never argue with. It's about creating a relationship where both individuals feel respected, valued, and emotionally safe, even when they disagree,” explained Damini. A successful marriage is not just a marriage where two people stay together. It’s one where both people can still feel like themselves while they build a life together.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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