Things nobody tells you about marriage: How emotional labour, boundaries and shared responsibilities affect couples

One of the things no one tells you is that marriage does not automatically produce emotional intimacy . “Two people can love each other and live and share responsibilities but not know how to understand each other's emotional worlds,” highlighted Damini. Intimacy requires curiosity, vulnerability and the willingness to keep getting to know your partner even after years together.

Damini highlighted that we spend so much time getting ready for weddings, but so little time understanding what it actually means to build a marriage.

Karan Johar's romantic films have often led us to believe that marriage is all about designer outfits, lavish destination weddings and picture-perfect moments. In reality, these may describe the wedding day, but married life is an entirely different story. Marriage truly begins once the celebrations are over and couples start navigating the everyday realities of sharing a life together. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Things Nobody Tells You About’, counselling psychologist, author and life coach Damini Grover decodes what life after marriage really looks like.

And maybe one of the biggest misconceptions is that love alone is enough. Love matters, but so does emotional maturity and accountability and mutual respect and the ability to repair after conflict. An apology is meaningless if the hurtful behaviour continues unchanged.

Another thing couples always underestimate is the power of everyday interactions. Grand gestures are wonderful, but a marriage is also affected by small things like your partner listening when you are upset, seeing when you are overwhelmed, valuing your efforts, or making you feel that your concerns matter.

“Marriage is also a continual negotiation between togetherness and individuality,” said Damini. Being partners does not mean having the same interest, opinion, or need. Indeed, a healthy marriage needs enough space for both people to continue to grow as individuals.

According to Damini, there’s the myth that a good marriage is supposed to be easy. Relationships have different phases, and there can be times when the connection feels effortless and times when it takes more conscious attention. But there is a difference between working through normal relationship problems and ignoring repeated disrespect, emotional neglect or abuse. Not every problem should be written off as something couples just have to get used to.

Another reality is that marriage combines two different emotional histories. Every person brings to the relationship their own beliefs about love, conflict, money, family, affection and responsibility . One may feel perfectly normal, while the other may feel hurt or unfamiliar. Many conflicts are not just about the issue, but about the interpretations that each partner puts onto it.

“But at the end of the day, marriage isn't about finding someone you'll never argue with. It's about creating a relationship where both individuals feel respected, valued, and emotionally safe, even when they disagree,” explained Damini. A successful marriage is not just a marriage where two people stay together. It’s one where both people can still feel like themselves while they build a life together.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.