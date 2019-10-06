e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Mahesh Babu shares secret to his successful marriage with Namrata Shirodkar, says ‘We let each other be’

Mahesh Babu says him and his wife Namrata Shirodkar understand each other well. She says he can balance work-life very well.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara.
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has revealed the ‘space’ he and his actor wife Namrata Shirodkar give each other is the is the reason behind their successful marriage.

Opening up about his personal life in an interview to Vogue magazine, Mahesh said, “Namrata and I have been married for 14 years. We understand each other well. And we let each other be. That’s the most important secret to a successful marriage. Space. And of course, children—they ground you. I have to credit my dad for teaching me that. When he came home to us, he wasn’t a star.”

Namrata adds, “I haven’t seen a more disciplined and dedicated person. He doesn’t settle for less. And he can balance work-life very well.”

 

View this post on Instagram

London bound ♥♥♥ #CelebratingMaharshi

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

Mahesh has also opened up about how he learnt the ropes of acting. Talking about starring in his father Krishna’s films during the summer break, he revealed, “Every summer I would do a film in those two months. My only training was the way my father made those films with me when I was a child star. It couldn’t have been done more beautifully.”

Mahesh and Namrata are parents to teenage son Gautham and 7-year-old daughter Sitara. He recently shared a family picture from their Swiss vacation on Twitter and wrote, “My most favourite place on earth !! The Swiss alps. Enjoying the short Dussehra break with the family. back with batteries fully charged.”

 

Also read: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan have a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion at a Durga Puja pandal. See pics

He had also posted a video for his daughter Sitara on Daughter’s Day last month. It was a combination of several adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo. He wrote along with it, “Happy Daughter’s day my lil one...Sita Papa loves you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever! Shine bright always.”

 

Mahesh will now be seen in Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvarua. Tamannaah Bhatia has featured alongside the actor in a special song for the film. It is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 16:29 IST

