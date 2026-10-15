Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic musical postponed; Anurag Basu’s directorial to hit theatres in April 2027

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to share screen space for the first time in Anurag Basu’s next film. The romantic musical, which is yet to be titled, has been postponed to 2027. The film was supposed to be released in 2025, but speculation suggested it would hit cinemas in 2026. But, now the makers have officially announced the musical will arrive in theatres on April 30, 2027. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled musical was initially planned for a 2025 release, pushed to 2026 and is now set to hit theatres in 2027.

Makes announce new release date Sharing a photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, T-Series wrote in the caption, "A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen. ❤️ Starring #KartikAaryan & #Sreeleela. ‘Untitled’ film helmed by #AnuragBasu. Produced by #BhushanKumar. In cinemas on 30th April 2027. #TSeries."

The actors are seen in a quiet, romantic field setting. Seated close to each other amid what appears to be a tea plantation, the two are surrounded by greenery, with a lone tree and a misty sky adding to the scenic backdrop.

Kartik, dressed in a red, pink and white striped sweater with light blue jeans, looks at Sreeleela with affection. The actor, who sports a full beard and wavy hair, is seated beside her, who wears a light pink dress and has her hair tied back in a ponytail.