From the horizontal white siding giving the facade a timeless look to the central doorway framing the wall-mounted lanterns on either side, the entrance sets the mood of the house.

The mansion blends classic American architecture , contemporary luxury, and understated European elegance. While every corner has character, the entrance immediately establishes the house's personality. The exterior appears to draw inspiration from traditional American colonial and New England-style homes.

American singer , songwriter, dancer, actor, and businessman Usher gave Architectural Digest a tour of his beautiful Atlanta mansion on August 4, 2026. The 47-year-old singer’s home features an eclectic art collection, a private barber shop, an astronaut sculpture in the front yard, and more. Let’s take a closer look at his mansion.

The oversized black metal lanterns add an old-world character with their warm illumination against the blue-toned exterior. A broad staircase leads to the main entrance, making the doorway feel elevated and grand.

The foyer space is a generously proportioned entrance passage with a large rectangular opening leading into the house. It delights with warm beige and taupe-toned walls that create a soft, welcoming atmosphere, a large window at the far end bringing natural daylight into the passage, full-length curtains framing the window, adding softness and height, indoor plants placed on either side of the passage, and a polished-looking wooden floor that adds warmth to the otherwise neutral palette.