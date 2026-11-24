Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
From boiled eggs to quick, wholesome lunch: Go beyond salt and pepper with this creamy egg salad on toast
Eggs offer protein, vitamins and minerals. Try this creamy salad with a tangy, spicy kick, spooned onto crisp toast for a simple breakfast or lunch.
Eggs pack a lot of nutrition into a small shell. They are a good source of protein and contain choline, riboflavin, and vitamins A, B12, and D, along with minerals such as selenium, phosphorus and iron. But if you usually make an omelette for breakfast or sprinkle salt and pepper on a hard-boiled egg, you may be looking for a new way to enjoy them.
ALSO READ: Cosy winter starter: Try this rich mushroom and chestnut soup recipe and serve it with crisp toast
The next time you feel like having eggs, try making a creamy egg salad on toast. Chef Saloni Kukreja shared her recipe, and it is easy to make. Simply mash the yolks with the condiments, stir in the chopped egg whites, jalapeños and coriander, and spoon the salad onto crisp toast. It makes a wholesome breakfast or lunch, with a tangy, spicy topping and plenty of crunch from the toast. Here's the recipe for creamy egg salad on toast:
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1/2 tbsp yellow mustard
- 1 tbsp pickled jalapeno juice
- 1/2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsps chopped pickled jalapeno
- 2 tbsps chopped coriander
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Add the eggs to boiling water and boil for 8 minutes.
- Immediately transfer to an ice bath and cool it down completely.
- Separate the egg yolks and whites.
- Combine egg yolks withjalapeño juice, lime juice, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, salt and pepper.
- Mix well until combined.
- Roughly chop the egg whites, jalapeños and coriander.
- Mix everything well.
- Adjust the seasoning.
- Serve on toast, garnish with coriander and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.