There are a number of signs that parents can watch out for to know that their child has begun to become dehydrated, shared Dr Golash. They are listed as follows.

Dr Ruchi Golash, consultant paediatrician at CK Birla Hospital, CMRI, Kolkata, shared with HT Lifestyle the signs that can help parents identify that their children are getting dehydrated, and steps that can be taken to prevent or reverse it.

Dehydration in children is one of the most common concerns of parents in winter. With falling temperatures, the body loses less water through sweat, and we feel less thirsty. The issue with children in particular is that they often start drinking less water for the same reason, and as a result, their bodies tend to fall behind the daily requirement.

Ways to prevent or reverse dehydration in children While dehydration is common in children in the winter months, the good news is that it is easy to prevent as well as reverse the condition, as the case may be. The simple fix is to get them to drink more water, but it does not necessarily have to be just water.

“You can increase water intake; you can encourage them to drink more fruit juices; you can start giving them more meals like soups; you can encourage them to drink warm drinks like milk, turmeric milk, or all kinds of winter liquid preparations that are made which are good for children,” shared Dr Golash.

Drinking turmeric milk or milk with dry fruits in it, or simply a warm cup of milk ahead of bed, all helps. Fruit juices such as fresh orange juice or fresh grape juice are also popular among children and can help with hydration levels.

“Increasing the total fluid intake will prevent dehydration and constipation, and ensure that they are passing urine frequently so that all the waste products of metabolism keep on getting flushed out of their bodies as fast as possible,” noted the paediatrician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.