Diabetes is often associated with older age, but the condition is increasingly affecting younger adults too. The tricky part? Its early warning signs can be easy to overlook or mistake for everyday issues such as stress, fatigue or dehydration. So, what should you actually be watching out for? HT Lifestyle spoke to medical experts to understand the early signs of Type 2 diabetes in young adults, why they shouldn't be ignored and when it may be time to get your blood sugar levels checked. (Also read: Air pollution and gut health: Doctor explains how constant exposure to toxic air can affect your gut microbiome and trigger digestive discomfort )

“Diabetes is no longer a health concern that people can afford to worry about only after crossing 40. Increasingly, young adults are also at risk, and the worrying part is that the early signs can easily be mistaken for everyday problems such as tiredness, stress or dehydration. What may seem like a harmless change in your routine could be your body signalling that something is not right,” says Dr Archana Pate, consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot use it effectively, resulting in elevated blood glucose levels. While some individuals may not experience noticeable symptoms initially, recognising subtle changes can help identify the condition earlier.

According to Dr Suyash Kulkarni, consultant, internal medicine, Surya Hospitals, Mumbai, paying attention to recurring symptoms is particularly important among younger adults. “When a young person walks into my clinic with a complaint of constant tiredness, recurrent skin infections or unexplained weight changes, diabetes may not be the first thing they suspect. Many associate the condition with older age or assume that if they are young and otherwise functioning normally, their blood sugar levels are unlikely to be a concern. That assumption can delay diagnosis.”

7 early warning signs of diabetes in young adults 1. Frequent urination and excessive thirst One of the recognisable symptoms of elevated blood sugar is frequent urination, particularly at night. When blood glucose levels rise, the kidneys try to remove excess glucose through urine, drawing more water out of the body and causing increased thirst.

“Waking up several times at night to urinate or constantly needing water without an obvious reason warrants a blood sugar check,” explains Dr Kulkarni.