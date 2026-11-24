Kumar highlighted that layering is central to winter dressing , particularly as consumers look for clothing that can move between temperatures and occasions. Jackets, hoodies, and sweatshirts offer multiple combinations without requiring a change in wardrobe. One practical approach is to layer a jacket over a basic sweatshirt or hoodie. The combination works best when the pieces differ in texture, length, or colour.

Winter wardrobes are shifting away from the old formula of heavy jackets over fitted clothes. Oversized sweatshirts, hoodies, and roomy outerwear now sit at the centre of how people dress when it gets cold, driven by a desire for pieces that feel comfortable, work hard, and still say something about the wearer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Kumar, founder and CEO of Incroy and Merv, shared winter layering tips.

A charcoal fleece-lined hoodie under a denim shacket, worn with straight-fit jeans and chunky sneakers, is a good example: the soft bulk of the hoodie sits against the stiffer structure of the denim, while the straight leg keeps the lower half clean.

“For a sharper take, a black oversized sweatshirt in heavyweight cotton can be paired with beige wide-leg trousers and a bomber jacket,” advised Kumar.

The dark top against light bottoms creates contrast, and the bomber’s shorter hem stops the volume from overwhelming the frame. For milder winter days, a lightweight jacket over a basic T-shirt and denim does the job.

“Your choice of outerwear also shapes the character of the outfit. Structured jackets add definition to relaxed clothing, while loose-fitting outerwear reinforces the oversized aesthetic. As casualwear and streetwear continue to overlap, the line between clothing for leisure and clothing for public settings is becoming less rigid,” highlighted Kumar.

Why colour coordination and proportions matter According to Kumar, oversized fashion allows greater freedom in styling, but color coordination still matters. Neutral shades such as black, grey, beige, navy, and white are easy to mix, letting individual pieces work across multiple outfits. For more personality, a contrasting sweatshirt or statement jacket can become the focal point of an otherwise understated combination.

Monochromatic dressing is another practical approach. Combining different shades of the same colour creates continuity, while contrasting tones make an outfit more distinctive. Texture adds to the effect, particularly when materials such as fleece, denim, cotton, and nylon are layered together.