Parineeti Chopra grabs eyeballs for her voguish winter dressing and Rs 1 lakh bag at Europe trip

Parineeti Chopra grabs eyeballs for her voguish winter dressing and Rs 1 lakh bag at Europe trip

Parineeti Chopra looks chic as she flaunts a white matelassé chevron leather bag during her picturesque Europe trip and we can’t wait to see more of her sartorial choices | Check full picture inside

Oct 21, 2020
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Parineeti Chopra flaunts voguish winter dressing and Rs 1 lakh bag at Europe trip
Parineeti Chopra flaunts voguish winter dressing and Rs 1 lakh bag at Europe trip(Instagram/parineetichopra)
         

The lifting of lockdown curbs has finally given wings to travel enthusiasts and Jabariya Jodi star Parineeti Chopra was no different as she flew off to Europe for some personal leisure. Strolling down the picturesque streets of Europe which has already welcomed the winter season, Parineeti was seen flaunting her sartorial elegance and the fashion police were much impressed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of her unwinding holiday. Donning a black turtle neck tucked inside a pair of mint green trousers with draw string detailing, Parineeti layered her chic ensemble with a long cream-coloured coat.

The diva completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a trendy black face mask but it was her Rs 1 lakh Gucci bag that stole the show. Grabbing maximum eyeballs, the white matelassé chevron leather bag highlighted Parineeti’s voguish look as she wore the chain strap with leather detail in crossbody style.

Made in Italy, the round-haped GG Marmont mini round shoulder bag featured an antique gold-toned hardware and microfiber lining with a suede-like finish. With a heart on the back, the bag sported a vintage effect.

Posing for a sunkissed frame from the European street, Parineeti simply captioned the picture “DND” and we can totally relate. The picture instantly collected over 4 lakh likes while still going strong.

 
DND 🔕 📸 @reenachopra.art 😁

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra’s romantic thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite actor Arjun Kapoor will now open in theatres after Maharashtra lifts ban from cinema houses. She will be next seen in The Girl on The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic.

