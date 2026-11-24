Pratik Gandhi recently travelled to Singapore with three generations of his family for the travel series The Great Indian Family Holiday. Accompanied by his mother, wife Bhamini Oza Gandhi, brother and daughter Miraya, the actor had to keep everyone's needs in mind while planning the trip.

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, he spoke about choosing a destination that would be comfortable for his mother, who was travelling abroad for the first time, while also ensuring that his daughter had enough to keep her entertained. He also opened up about his experience of exploring Singapore's wildlife and what he took away from the country's approach to nature conservation.

Compared to other travel destinations, what makes Singapore different, especially when travelling with family? I guess the biggest excitement for the whole family this time was that my mother was travelling with us. It was her first trip abroad ever. I wanted to choose a place that was different from India, yet a little similar, so that she wouldn't suddenly feel out of place. Even culturally, I find Singapore very close to India.

We are vegetarians, and my mother is a strict vegetarian, so that was her biggest concern. I still remember those discussions, convincing her that everything would be okay and that she would find everything there. She wouldn't have to carry her own food. So, that concern was sorted.

Even though this trip was planned at the very last moment, getting the visas and everything was a little easier compared to other countries. The travel time also suited my mother because she didn't want to spend too long on a flight.

Then there's the other extreme of the generation spectrum, my daughter. She doesn't want to get bored with all the activities planned for the older generation. So, I guess the Singapore Oceanarium and all the other places we had planned. Singapore has something to offer to all the generations.

Parents often prefer religious trips and may not be keen on exploring other activities. How would was it for your mother to get around in Singapore? She actually felt at home. Of course, she was travelling with all of us, so that was her comfort zone. But the moment we reached there, we experienced so much warmth in the way people greeted us. The people at the place where we were staying were extremely friendly. My mother and one lady there almost became friends. That lady even cried when we were leaving.