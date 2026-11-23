Emotional fulfilment comes from social connection. A quick chat about the weekend with a colleague or a much-awaited catch-up with a school friend uplifts the mood instantly. So the underlying assumption would be that someone who is very well connected is also emotionally secure from cold feelings of loneliness. But this is not always the case. This correlation of emotional fulfilment and social connection is not as straightforward as surmised to be.

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Because of this mistaken belief, the ‘popular people’ in our social circles, whether at work or in personal life, especially those who are in ‘large groups’, are often placed on a pedestal. They seem to have something or other going on, whether it is a weekend party or a trek with friends. People look up to them and forget they can also go through a difficult time. Yet hardly anyone asks them, ‘How are you?’

Similarly, the reverse also happens, where you beat yourself up and start to see yourself as a loner or loser because you do not have enough friends. But when you do so, you may undermine the value of one or two friends you have, whom you can call after a rough day and tell exactly what's on your mind.

To debunk this association, let's understand, let's understand the psychology of this belief from a mental health professional. Social communication and emotional connection are two different things. Manjeswari G, Psychotherapist & Sexual Health Therapist, Kauvery Hospital - Trichy, walked us through this situation and why emotional fulfilment does not always come from being socially connected.

What defines an emotional connection? There's a stark difference when it comes to the foundation of an emotional connection. Social connection is on a surface level. The psychotherapist underlined aspects of social connections such as awareness of day-to-day happenings, workplace changes, and events in the week. But emotional depth is on a different tangent. “Emotional connection exists only with those who make us feel accepted, understood, valued and supported, and offer us emotional safety,” Manjeswari said.

Describing the difference, the expert elaborated a scenario: “Consider someone who goes to the office every day and interacts with colleagues. For he or she to form an emotional connection, when a difficult situation arises, it is important for them to share it with someone who would not judge them and would offer support. Such an individual is often unlikely to be someone whom they might be seeing on a regular basis in their routine, say, a colleague.”

To put it simply, an emotional bond is built on the ability to be vulnerable, without any fear of judgment. How one responds to something that is deeply meaningful to you matters a lot. If a reaction turns out to be hostile or disparaging, you may feel worse, despite being well connected with that person socially. Vulnerability is not something that anyone can be entrusted with. Emotional bonds treat vulnerability better, as there is a sense of emotional safety.