When it comes to the various types of cancer diagnosis that have people worried, cancer of the blood does not rank very high on the list. But that does not mean greater public awareness on the subject is unnecessary.

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“Symptoms such as recurring fever, constant tiredness and repeated infections are often mistaken for common illnesses. However, when these problems persist without a clear explanation, they should not be overlooked, as they can sometimes point towards underlying blood disorders, including blood cancer,” Dr Radnyi Mande, consultant paediatric haematologist and oncologist at MOC Cancer Care, shared with HT Lifestyle.

Dr Mande noted that blood cancer refers to a group of malignancies that develop in the blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system. It is broadly classified into three main types: leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Each has distinct characteristics, progresses differently and requires an individualised treatment strategy.

Early symptoms and warning signs According to the hemato-oncologist, the initial signs of blood cancer may differ depending on the type and stage of the disease. Some symptoms that require medical attention include: