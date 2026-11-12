You don't need to quit rice or buy expensive oils: Nutritionist explains kitchen swaps that actually work for weight loss and blood sugar

In today's fast-paced digital world, sorting actionable wellness advice from social media fads has never been more challenging. HT Health Talk, a weekly wellness series by Hindustan Times, aims to bridge this gap by bringing expert-led, evidence-based, and practical health guidance straight from clinical specialists to your daily routine. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

This week, we take a deep dive into the everyday Indian kitchen. From the true impact of jaggery in your morning chai to whether cold-pressed oils live up to the hype. Ahead, Aditi Prasad Apte, senior clinical nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, breaks down the myths surrounding popular food swaps and offers realistic, balanced strategies for weight management and blood sugar control:

1. Is jaggery really better for blood sugar, or should it be treated like sugar in chai and sweets? Jaggery is often perceived as a healthier alternative to refined sugar because it contains small amounts of minerals. However, from a blood sugar perspective, it should still be treated like regular sugar. Jaggery contains a high proportion of carbohydrates and can raise blood glucose levels, particularly when consumed frequently or in large quantities. Replacing sugar with jaggery does not automatically make chai, sweets or desserts healthier. People with PCOS, insulin resistance or diabetes should focus on reducing their overall intake of added sugars rather than simply changing the sweetener. Portion control and frequency of consumption matter more than the source of sweetness.

2. For blood sugar control, is switching to millets better, or is eating less rice with more dal and sabzi enough? Switching entirely to millets is not necessary for better blood sugar control. Reducing the amount of white rice and combining it with adequate amounts of dal, vegetables, and other protein sources can be equally useful. Millets offer dietary fibre and other nutrients, but their glycaemic response varies depending on the variety, processing and preparation method. Even millets can raise blood glucose when consumed in large portions. A balanced plate containing vegetables, protein and a controlled portion of rice or millet is a practical approach. Dietary variety and portion control are more important than completely eliminating rice.

3. How many rotis per meal are suitable, and does whole wheat actually keep a person full longer? The number of rotis should depend on an individual's calorie requirements, activity levels, body weight and blood sugar status. For many adults, one or two medium-sized whole-wheat rotis can be a reasonable starting portion, provided the meal also includes dal, vegetables, curd, or another protein source. Whole wheat contains more fibre than refined flour, which can support digestion and improve satiety. However, whole-wheat rotis are still carbohydrate-rich foods and can raise blood glucose levels. Eating them alongside protein and fibre-rich vegetables helps create a more balanced meal and may keep a person fuller for longer.

4. Does cold-pressed oil change blood sugar or cholesterol, or does the total oil per day matter more? Cold-pressed oils are often marketed as healthier, but they are not automatically better for blood sugar or cholesterol. Their nutritional value depends on the source, fatty acid composition, processing and cooking method. Oils rich in unsaturated fats, such as groundnut, mustard and sesame oil, can be useful alternatives to fats high in saturated fatty acids. However, all cooking oils are calorie-dense, and excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain. For people with PCOS, insulin resistance or high cholesterol, the priority should be controlling total oil intake, choosing healthier fat sources and limiting deep-fried foods rather than relying on expensive speciality oils.