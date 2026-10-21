HT Health Talk: Science-backed food swaps for midnight cravings, afternoon energy slumps and desk snacking to protect body clock

Find yourself staring into the open fridge at 1am, wondering if that slice of cake will sabotage your health goals? You’re definitely not alone. Between 3 pm post-lunch brain fog, long shift hours, and those mid-meal snacks, maintaining high energy without ruining your sleep or gut health can feel like an absolute balancing act. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

Welcome back to HT Health Talk – this week, we’re busting the biggest late-night diet myths and helping you fix your workday energy slumps. Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, is here to give you the ultimate expert cheat code.

From smart midnight craving swaps like roasted makhana to calculating your exact caffeine cutoff window — she shared all the practical, science-backed hacks you need to protect your body clock, manage desk cravings, and fuel your day or night shift like a pro.

1. What are the healthiest snack options for late-night or 1 am cravings that don't cause weight gain or acidity? Healthy late-night snacks should be light, nutritious and easy to digest. Options include a small bowl of oats, a banana, plain yoghurt, a handful of almonds or roasted makhana. Those who prefer savoury snacks can choose lightly roasted chana. Avoid deep-fried foods, spicy snacks, chocolates and large meals, as these may trigger acidity or disturb sleep. Weight gain depends more on total daily calorie intake than on the timing of a single snack. Eat only when hungry, control portion sizes, and avoid lying down immediately after eating. People with frequent acid reflux should avoid eating within 3 hours of bedtime.

2. What causes afternoon brain fog and energy slumps after lunch, and how can it be prevented? Afternoon brain fog and tiredness can result from the body's natural circadian rhythm, inadequate sleep, dehydration or a heavy lunch. Meals rich in refined carbohydrates and added sugar may also contribute to fluctuations in blood glucose levels. To prevent energy slumps, choose balanced meals containing whole grains, vegetables, protein and healthy fats. Include dal, beans, curd, paneer or eggs to improve protein intake. Drink enough water throughout the day and take a short walk after lunch. Avoid overeating and excessive caffeine. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is equally important. Persistent or severe fatigue may require medical evaluation for conditions such as anaemia, diabetes or thyroid disorders.

3. What is the ideal meal timing schedule for people working night shifts? Night-shift workers should aim to maintain consistent meal timings while avoiding heavy meals during the biological night. A balanced meal before the shift can provide sustained energy. Around midnight, choose a light snack such as fruit, yoghurt, nuts or roasted chana if hungry. If another meal is necessary, keep it small and easy to digest. Avoid large, oily meals between midnight and early morning, when digestion and glucose regulation may be less efficient. After the shift, have a light breakfast if needed before sleeping. Individual schedules can vary depending on shift hours and appetite. Regular meal timings, adequate hydration and sufficient sleep are essential for overall health. Also read | Skipping meals, ignoring sleep and relying on low-fat products: 5 seemingly healthy habits that could be quietly harming your heart health

4. How late can coffee or tea be consumed during the day without affecting sleep later? Caffeine can remain in the body for several hours, making it difficult to fall asleep even when consumed in the afternoon or evening. Its average half-life is approximately four to six hours, although this varies between individuals. A practical guideline is to stop consuming coffee, strong tea, and energy drinks at least 6 to 8 hours before bedtime. People who are sensitive to caffeine may need a longer gap. For example, someone planning to sleep at 10 pm should ideally avoid caffeine after 2–4 pm. Night-shift workers should calculate this window according to their daytime sleep schedule. Herbal infusions without caffeine are alternatives, provided they suit individual health needs.