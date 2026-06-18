Can drinking too much water harm your health? Urologist sheds light on the hidden dangers of overhydration

Dr Udai said, “The condition is called hyponatremia, and it happens when excess water dilutes sodium levels in the blood.” Sodium controls nerve and muscle function , so when its level drops, the body essentially starts misfiring.

What does overhydration actually do to the body?

When the body receives more water than the kidneys can handle, things get messy, fast. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Udai Singh Beniwal, senior consultant, urology, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, warns that excessive water intake may do more harm than good. ​ Also read | Are you hydrating correctly this summer? Know what to drink and what to avoid for better energy

Everyone drinks water. Everyone gets told to drink more water. But here is the twist nobody talks about at the gym: too much water actually sends people to the hospital. Yes, the kidneys are impressive organs. They filter roughly 180 litres of fluid every single day. But even they have limits.

Here are some of the symptoms Dr Udai highlighted:

● Nausea and bloating

● Headaches and confusion

● Muscle cramps and weakness

● Seizures in severe cases

It mimics dehydration so closely that people often drink even more water, which only worsens the situation.

Who gets caught in this trap? The hydration trend catches certain groups off guard more than others:

● Endurance athletes who drink beyond their thirst during long races

● Wellness enthusiasts who follow the rigid ‘8 glasses a day’ rule without considering their body size or climate

● Office workers who carry one-litre bottles everywhere and refill them obsessively