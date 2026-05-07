Are you hydrating correctly this summer? Know what to drink and what to avoid for better energy

During summer, hydration is the single most important factor that can protect you from dehydration. If left unattended, dehydration may escalate to heat exhaustion and subsequently heat stroke. For this reason, hydration is non-negotiable. However, not all drinks are nutritionally suitable for proper hydration. Some may be empty calories, and instead of providing energy, they only add excess sugar and calories, ultimately backfiring. Let's get the basics of hydration clear so you feel better prepared this summer.



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In a conversation with Madhura P Behki, nutrition expert at Cult, we tried to narrow down drinks that energise you and those that work against you.

“Hydration is more than just drinking enough water or any other liquid beverages; it’s about making smarter beverage choices that align with your body’s needs in hot weather,” Madhura shared an essential reminder.

What not to drink in summer Let's first go through the drinks you should ideally avoid because they are counterproductive. You may think they will cool you down, but in reality, they may leave you dehydrated, sluggish or bloated.

Madhura listed out the drinks you should consider skipping:

1. Packaged fruit juice Most contain added sugars, fruit concentrates, and minimal fibre.

Without fiber, these drinks can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by energy crashes. 2. Iced tea Contains significant amounts of sugar or high-fructose syrups.

Many also include caffeine, which in excess can have a mild diuretic effect, potentially reducing hydration levels.