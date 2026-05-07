Dull face in summer? 5 homemade face packs to try with ingredients from kitchen: From banana-honey to cucumber-aloe vera

The summer season poses several challenges for the skin, whether it is the harsh sun causing severe tanning or excessive sweating stripping away the skin's natural moisture, making your face dull. The humidity also clogs pores, leading to acne breakouts, irritations, and rashes. All in all, your skin endures a lot during the hotter months, making proper care critical.



ALSO READ: Does skincare need to age with your skin? Know what your skin really needs in 20s, 30s and 40s Know how you can detan this summer organically with the help of homemade face packs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

While you may have a variety of skincare products with fancy concoctions promising quick results, there will always be a soft spot for natural home remedies made with simple kitchen ingredients, as they naturally soothe, hydrate, and refresh the skin while helping restore its natural glow.

Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shared with HT Lifestyle that the simple homemade face packs prepared with ingredients found in the kitchen can help to make your skin look fresh. They are cost-effective, natural and quick to make.

“Depending on where you are, you'll face more humidity or dryness, which can lead to oily skin, dehydration, sunburn, and dullness. These issues also bring on acne, open pores, and blackheads. I advise against using harsh chemicals in summer skincare," she explained, suggesting how natural ingredients help you avoid harsh chemicals.

Here are some simple face packs which she suggested, detailing each of them on how to make, apply and what the expected result is: