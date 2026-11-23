Bollywood has a way of making destination weddings look like the ultimate celebration, complete with grand palaces, lakeside ceremonies, elaborate sangeet nights and family gatherings that stretch over several days. And sometimes, the locations we see on screen are just as memorable as the stories themselves. For couples dreaming of a wedding with a cinematic setting, two Indian resorts that have featured in Bollywood films are worth considering: The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur and The Oberoi Sukhvilas in New Chandigarh.

While the former is associated with the wedding sequences in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the latter has featured in Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Beyond their film connections, both properties offer distinct settings, accommodation and experiences that could make a destination wedding feel like a holiday for the entire family.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: For a wedding by Lake Pichola If you remember the wedding celebrations in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, you might recognise the grand setting of The Oberoi Udaivilas. Located along the banks of Lake Pichola, the resort spreads across approximately 30 acres and offers views of the City Palace and the historic island palaces of Jag Mandir and Jag Niwas. Its architecture draws inspiration from Rajasthan's royal heritage, with domes, arches, courtyards, pavilions, balconies and reflecting pools forming part of the property. The resort has 87 rooms and suites, making it an option for couples looking to host family and friends at the same property.

The wedding venues cater to different celebration sizes. Kartikeya Lawns can accommodate up to 280 guests, while Crescent Garden can host 150 seated guests or 300 in a floating arrangement. Front Lawns can accommodate up to 400 guests, while Back Lawns can host more than 1,500 guests. For smaller gatherings, Chandra Mahal offers an indoor setting for up to 110 guests, while the poolside venue can accommodate 125 seated guests.

The property is approximately 8 kilometres from Udaipur Railway Station and a 45-minute drive from Maharana Pratap Airport.

5 things you absolutely must do in Udaipur A wedding in Udaipur is also an opportunity to experience the City of Lakes. If you are planning to extend your stay, here are five experiences worth adding to your itinerary.

Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola: This is one of the classic Udaipur experiences. Enjoy views of the City Palace, Lake Palace and Jag Mandir as you sail across the water. A sunset ride is particularly lovely. Visit the City Palace: Set along Lake Pichola, this palace complex offers a glimpse into Mewar's royal history through its courtyards, galleries, balconies and intricate architecture. Explore Jag Mandir: Located on an island in Lake Pichola, this historic palace is worth visiting for its architecture and lakeside setting. Watch a cultural performance at Bagore Ki Haveli: The Dharohar folk dance show offers an introduction to Rajasthan's traditional music, dance and puppetry. Spend some time at Saheliyon Ki Bari: This historic garden, with its fountains, marble elephants, kiosks and lotus pool, makes for a relaxed sightseeing stop. The Oberoi Sukhvilas, New Chandigarh: A forest setting for a quieter celebration For couples who prefer greenery and open spaces over a lakeside setting, The Oberoi Sukhvilas in New Chandigarh offers a different kind of wedding experience. Set against the Siswan Forest and the foothills of the Himalayas, the property draws much of its appeal from its natural surroundings.

The resort features in Cocktail 2, bringing its architecture, tranquil courtyards and expansive surroundings to the silver screen. Its location, approximately 30 kilometres from Chandigarh International Airport and around 30 minutes from Chandigarh city centre, also makes it accessible for guests travelling from different parts of the country. The property has 60 accommodations for up to 125 guests. Its wedding venues range from intimate courtyards to expansive outdoor spaces. Anant Mahal can accommodate up to 175 guests, while Durbar Hall has a capacity of 350. Kaanan Lawn and Spa Lawn can each host up to 200 guests.

For larger celebrations, Anant Bagh can accommodate up to 500 guests, while Anant Lawn has space for up to 1,000 guests. This gives couples several options for planning individual functions, from smaller family gatherings to larger receptions.

5 things you absolutely must do in Chandigarh If you have a day or two to spare before or after the wedding, Chandigarh has plenty to offer beyond its reputation as a well-planned city. Here are five places worth including in your sightseeing plans.

Visit the Rock Garden: Created by Nek Chand using recycled and discarded materials, this sculpture garden is one of Chandigarh's best-known attractions. Its installations, winding pathways and unusual artwork make it an interesting stop. Spend an evening at Sukhna Lake: Popular for boating, birdwatching and lakeside walks, Sukhna Lake is a lovely place to slow down after a day of sightseeing. Explore the Capitol Complex: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this architectural complex features some of Le Corbusier's most significant works, including the Secretariat, High Court and Legislative Assembly buildings. Walk through Zakir Hussain Rose Garden: Spread across approximately 30 acres, this garden is known for its extensive collection of roses and other plants. It is particularly appealing during the flowering season. Explore Leisure Valley: This collection of themed gardens and green spaces offers a pleasant break from the city's urban surroundings. It is a good option for an easy morning walk. Wellness, dining and time with family One aspect worth considering when choosing a wedding property is what guests can do between ceremonies. At The Oberoi Sukhvilas, Asmi by Oberoi offers wellness experiences inspired by the Pancha Kosha philosophy, with five pillars covering movement, nutrition, bodywork, breathwork and mindfulness.

Guests can opt for spa therapies, mindful movement sessions and restorative experiences during their stay. For a wedding that spans several days, these facilities can offer a welcome pause between the celebrations.

Dining is another important part of the experience. The resort's chefs curate menus inspired by regional Indian traditions and international cuisines. Couples can also arrange private dining experiences, live culinary stations and personalised tasting menus for different wedding functions.

Udaipur or New Chandigarh: Which one should you choose? The choice largely depends on the kind of celebration you have in mind. Udaipur brings together Rajasthan's architectural heritage, Lake Pichola and a range of cultural experiences. It could suit couples who want a royal setting with sightseeing options for their guests.

New Chandigarh, on the other hand, offers forest surroundings, wellness facilities and access to Chandigarh's gardens, lakes and architectural attractions. It may appeal to families looking for a quieter resort setting with opportunities for city outings.

Before making a booking, couples should consider the number of guests, room availability, venue capacities, travel arrangements and the season. It is also worth checking the costs of catering, décor, entertainment and additional guest experiences, as wedding packages and prices are not specified in the available property information.

Ultimately, the film connections might be what first draw couples to these two Oberoi properties, but the destinations themselves offer different reasons to consider a celebration here. From a wedding overlooking Lake Pichola to one framed by forest surroundings, both offer an opportunity to turn a family celebration into a longer holiday in India.

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